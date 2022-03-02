The 10 Groceries That People Throw Out The Most

WRITTEN BY: CONSTANCE BRINKLEY-BADGETT

Did you know that more than a third of food bought all over the world is thrown away? According to the world economic forum, the countries where food waste is most prevalent are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Industrialized Asia

4. Latin America

5. North Africa, West & Central Asia

6. Sub-Saharan Africa

7. South Asia

People want ‘pretty’ food

Nearly a third of this waste is due to fruits and vegetables deemed too “unattractive” for consumers being thrown away even before they make it to retail stores. The following are the top 10 foods across the world that are thrown out without being consumed.

According to RespectFood.com, the following are the 10 foods people throw away most:

10. Fish

9. Meat

8. Cheese

7. Eggs

6. Milk

5. Fresh fruits

4. Cooked leftovers

3. Fresh vegetables

2. Bagged salads

1. Bread

Do you find yourself throwing out food often? There are many ways you can use your food before you lose it, even if you aren’t ready to eat it just yet. You can can, pickle or preserve many foods, use a dehydrator to dry out fruits and vegetables, or even use stale bread to make bread crumbs or croutons.

And, of course, freezing food before it goes bad is a great way to preserve the shelf life.