THCA Flower vs. CBD: Which is Better for Inflammation?

Inflammation is a common problem among older adults. While inflammation is a normal immune response that protects the body, chronic inflammation can harm human health. Chronic inflammation can damage healthy tissues and cells.

There is a wide range of treatment plans for these conditions. You can also employ natural means like THCA flower and CBD. In this article, we will focus on using THCA flower and CBD for inflammation, compare the science behind them, and explore which is better for inflammation.

What is THCA Flower: THCA Flower For Inflammation

THCA flower is a raw, freshly harvested cannabis flower containing high levels of THCA. It is made from a cannabis plant that has been dried and cured without heat. It is the acidic precursor to THC, tetrahydrocannabinol.

THC is the psychoactive cannabinoid responsible for the high of the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, THCA is non-psychoactive, so you would not feel intoxicated when you consume it.

However, it offers a wide range of therapeutic potentials to the human body. One such potential is its anti-inflammatory properties. THCA interacts with the endocannabinoid system to modulate the immune response and ease inflammation.

While it does not bind strongly to the receptors like THC, it still influences the CB2 receptor to a reasonable extent. The CB2 receptor plays a crucial role in inflammation. As a result, it impacts the immune cells to reduce the inflammation response. THCA inhibits the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines that contribute to inflammation.

What is CBD: CBD For Inflammation

Like THCA, CBD is another non-psychoactive cannabinoid in the cannabis plant. It also interacts with the endocannabinoid system to produce therapeutic benefits for the human body. CBD modulates the activity of receptors and signaling molecules to reduce the inflammatory response. Clinical studies show that CBD restores protein function, reducing the beta-amyloid plaques that cause inflammatory conditions.

In addition, CBD offers analgesic benefits to help people who suffer from inflammation-induced pain. It induces the release of neurotransmitters to influence pain signaling. This causes people to feel less pain.

Comparison of THCA Flower and CBD for Inflammation

Both THCA and CBD offer therapeutic benefits for treating information. However, specific differences make one more suitable than the other due to an individual’s particular needs and preferences.

Here are the significant differences between THCA and CBD.

Chemical Structure

The first and major difference between CBD and THC is the chemical structure. The chemical structure determines the properties and how it affects the human body. Both cannabinoids are chemically different. THCA has more chemically dense than CBD due to the extra carboxylic acid group. However, it readily undergoes decarboxylation to become THC, with the same number of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms as CBD.

The difference in their chemical structure causes a corresponding difference in the human body’s chemical properties and therapeutic potentials.

Safety and Side Effects

Another factor to check when deciding which cannabinoid is better is the safety and side effects. Both cannabinoids are generally safe in the human body but may cause side effects in large doses. Common side effects of THCA include dizziness, cottonmouth, fatigue, red eyes, and rapid heartbeat. On the other hand, CBD usage may cause dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite and liver abnormalities.

It is also worth mentioning that THCA may interfere with other medications, such as blood thinners. These side effects are generally mild and pose no major threat to human health. However, suppose you experience any adverse side effects while using these cannabinoids. In that case, you should consult your healthcare provider immediately.

Potency

You also need to consider the potency of both cannabinoids. CBD is non-intoxicating in all forms, so you will not get high when using it in your treatment plans. THCA flower is also non-intoxicating in its natural state. But if you heat it, they convert to the psychoactive THC. This causes the person to feel high. So if you want the traditional cannabis high, you may want to opt for THCA.

In addition, a 2011 study also shows that THCA reduces inflammation even more effectively than CBD. So you might want to consider that factor if you want a more potent cannabinoid.

Dosage Comparison

THCA flower and CBD dosages are usually measured in milligrams (mg). You can find the measurement on the product packaging. However, there is no set measurement for everyone, as the dosage depends on the degree of inflammation, weight, and tolerance level. We recommend starting slowly, monitoring the effects, and gradually increasing your dosage until you achieve your desired therapeutic outcomes.

One advantage of THCA is its ability to work at low dosages. A 2017 study by Sulak and Goldstein revealed that you only need about 5-50 mg of THCA daily for effective treatment. On the other hand, you may need about 10-25 mg twice a day for CBD treatment.