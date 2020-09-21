Thanksgiving-Flavored Candy Corn Is Here Whether You Like It Or Not

There is a new contender for most buck wild holiday candy. In what can only be described as an extremely 2020 move, Brach’s has released Thanksgiving dinner-flavored candy corn. They were too busy asking if they could, they didn’t stop to wonder if they should.

You may have seen pictures of the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn looming on your timeline. Perhaps you scrolled past, chalking it up to Photoshop and a sick and twisted sense of humor. However, I am here to report that the Thanksgiving-inspired candy corn does indeed exist.

The bag of candy corn has all the makings of a Thanksgiving feast. There are candy corn pieces that taste like cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie — strange but still in the realm of dessert. There’s some that taste like ginger-glazed carrots — odd but not obscene. Then, we get to the savory flavors: green beans, stuffing, and of course, roasted turkey.

Now comes the natural next question: do they actually taste like Thanksgiving dinner. According, to foodie Instagram account @hustlekitten, yes. “Well. I mean. They did it,” the caption for the candy corn reads. Per their post, the savory flavors do indeed taste like what they are meant to taste like. Fortunately, the same is true with the sweet flavors. If you’re willing to risk it all for some cranberry-flavored candy corn.