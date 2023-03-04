Test Driving The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4Xe

Following the launch of the all-new, 3-row Grand Cherokee L and 5-passenger Grand Cherokee is a variant that combines the model’s legendary 4-wheel drive prowess with the serenity of electric drive – the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Jeep even offers this plug-in hybrid powertrain on its off-road-focused Trailhawk trim. With all-terrain tires and 11” of ground clearance, the Trailhawk 4xe is a truly capable SUV with a greener side.

One of the coolest 4xe features is eSave – a driver selectable mode that won’t unleash the electrons until called upon.