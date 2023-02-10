Test Drive Of The 2023 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai introduces the luxurious Calligraphy trim bursting with every goodie the company stocks. How then does Hyundai price it at $52,470 with all-wheel drive? They know exactly where to invest the money.

If this SUV wore a luxury badge, and it could, the sticker could easily read $15,000 more.

The Palisade Calligraphy hits the high notes in terms of comfort and convenience features, some not even found on SUVs with luxury marquees, like Remote Smart Parking Assist that allows the Palisade to be directed into and out of tight spots from outside the vehicle by using buttons on the key fob – new for 2023.

Hyundai has concentrated on creating wow moments like this to emphasize the Palisade’s bargain pricing and it works; it’s the secret sauce Hyundai Kia has been using for years to attract shoppers.