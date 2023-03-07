Test Drive Of The 2023 Honda HR-V

Though the CR-V is Honda’s runaway sales leader, the smaller HR-V is a success in its own right.

Introduced for the 2016 model year, its addition to Honda’s SUV lineup offered younger buyers a new entry point with a sub-$30,000 starting price even for the top-of-the-line model.

And now for the 2nd generation, Honda has redesigned the HR-V with a higher degree of shine if you will, a more substantial body and an improved cabin experience.

It’s not perfect but the HR-V is perfect for the right buyer, offering a total SUV experience without breaking the bank.