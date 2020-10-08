Terrific Tips for Designing Your First Photo Book

Designing your first photo book may seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t need to be. These tips may guide you through the process of creating amazing photo books.

1. Clear Motive

Do not start creating a photo book without a clear motive. Your motive influences any other decisions that you make during the design process. Do you intend to resell your photo book, share it with your loved ones, or keep it for yourself?

2. Content and Theme

Your motive determines the appropriate theme and content of your photo book. Ensure that your collection of photos and theme are cohesive from the beginning to the end. Without content restrictions, your book may lack coherence and structure. You may end up investing too much effort and not attaining your desired look.

3. Choose the Right Images

Image selection is arguably the most important part of creating your photo book. The goal should be to include high-quality images that match your theme. Your photos should have a rhythm and they should help you tell a story. If you only choose your favorite photos, it may be difficult to understand the background. Consider using weaker images if they contribute to the story.

4. Photo Arrangement

Place your images in chronological order. Find an order that allows your story to flow naturally while engaging the viewers. Find a balance between micro and landscape shots and consider placing similar photos next to each other.

5. Cover Shot

Your cover shot has to be inviting. It is the first thing people see when looking at your book. If it is boring, they may lose interest. Ensure that it is a high-quality photo that will represent the general theme of your book. It should be possible to understand the photo without having to go through the text.

6. Layout

Experiment with a few layouts before making your final decision. There are many options and they may be appropriate for different types of photo books. Do you want images with borders around them or full bleed photos? If you want photos with borders, think about the amount of space you will be leaving around images.

7. Text

Think about whether you wish to include text in your photo book. They may not be necessary but they make it easier to tell a story. Some of the most important text for your photo book includes names, dates, locations and the details of the photo. If the context of your photo is clear, you do not need any text. Ensure that your text is clear and legible.

8. Experiment

Do not be afraid to experiment when creating a photo book. Creativity is the key to creating a great photo book. The right book should represent your interests and personality.

Some of the most important things to consider include: having a clear motive, choosing the right images, proper photo arrangement, using the right text, and having an exciting cover shot.