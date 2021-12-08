Term vs. permanent life insurance

Written by Lizzie Nealon – 6 min read – Edited by Maggie Kempken

Life insurance is designed to give you peace of mind by financially providing for your loved ones after your death. If you’ve decided to purchase life insurance, you are likely to choose between a term life insurance and a permanent policy.

Term life insurance is generally cheaper and provides coverage for a predetermined number of years, whereas permanent life insurance is typically more expensive and remains in effect until you pass away, as long as you pay your premiums. To find out which policy is best for you and your family, you may want to research the features of each type.

What is term life insurance?

Term life insurance policies expire after a predetermined number of years, usually 10, 20 or 30. In addition to choosing the length of your policy, you’ll also select the amount of your death benefit, which is the amount your beneficiaries will receive when you pass away.

Most experts recommend reevaluating your policy a year or so before it’s set to expire. That way, you have time to evaluate your options. Some insurers will allow you to renew your policy or convert your term life insurance to a permanent life insurance policy. You can also let your policy expire, which means that your policy will end, you’ll stop paying your premium, and your beneficiaries will no longer receive a death benefit after you pass away.

Why would you choose life insurance that will expire after a certain time? Term life insurance policies are significantly cheaper than permanent life insurance policies. Often, people only want life insurance for a certain amount of time, such as when their children are young. If you’re nervous about paying into a policy that will end, you may want to look into term life insurance options such as return-of-premium policies.

What is permanent life insurance?

Permanent life insurance is a type of life insurance policy that stays in effect throughout your entire life. As long as you pay your premiums, your death benefit is guaranteed to pay out to your beneficiaries in most circumstances. Note that permanent life insurance policies are significantly more expensive than term life insurance policies but may be worth it for those who want lifelong coverage.

Unlike term life insurance, most permanent life insurance policies come with a cash value component. As you pay your premiums, that money accumulates in a savings or investment account, through which you earn interest or returns. If the cash value account grows to a certain amount, you can begin paying your premiums with it. You can also borrow money against the account, using the accumulated cash value as collateral.

There are three main types of permanent life insurance:

Whole life insurance : You get permanent life insurance plus a cash value component that essentially functions as a savings account. You earn interest on your policy’s cash value component.

You get permanent life insurance plus a cash value component that essentially functions as a savings account. You earn interest on your policy’s cash value component. Universal life insurance: With this policy, you get permanent life insurance plus a cash value component that earns returns based on how your investments perform. You may also be able to adjust your policy’s death benefit.

With this policy, you get permanent life insurance plus a cash value component that earns returns based on how your investments perform. You may also be able to adjust your policy’s death benefit. Variable life insurance: This gives you the most flexibility but also the most risk. You get permanent life insurance, and you can invest your cash value component how you want. The issue is that if your investments don’t perform well, the losses can eat into your death benefit.

Term vs. permanent life insurance

When weighing term vs. permanent life insurance, you may want to pay special attention to the duration of the policy and the cash value component.

If you only want coverage for a certain amount of time — for instance, while your children are still financially dependent on you or while you’re actively paying your mortgage — term life insurance may be the right option for you. On the other hand, if you have a lifelong dependent, such as a child with special needs, you may want to opt for the lifelong coverage that permanent life insurance offers.

The cash value account associated with permanent life insurance policies can act as an investment vehicle, but you’ll pay higher premiums for this type of policy. You may want to consider whether the cash value account is worth it or whether you’d rather invest outside of your life insurance policy.

Term Life Insurance Permanent Life Insurance Lower-cost premiums Yes No Policy expiration Yes No Cash value component No Yes Level premiums Yes* Yes**

*Assuming you choose a level term policy.

**Assuming you don’t change your death benefit amount while your policy is in force.

Why choose term life insurance?

If you’re looking for life insurance on a budget, you may appreciate that term life insurance is a cheaper option than permanent life insurance. People often choose term insurance for:

The lower premiums: Term life insurance can be five to 10 times cheaper than permanent life insurance. If you don’t have a lot of cash to spare each month, term life coverage might be your best bet.

Term life insurance can be five to 10 times cheaper than permanent life insurance. If you don’t have a lot of cash to spare each month, term life coverage might be your best bet. Putting money toward specific financial goals: There might be a specific financial burden you want to make sure your family doesn’t get saddled with if you pass away early. That could be funding college tuition, paying off the house or something else entirely. If you have a timeline for that financial goal, you can buy a term policy for that same timeline to make sure that if you’re not there to help, your loved ones can still complete that goal.

There might be a specific financial burden you want to make sure your family doesn’t get saddled with if you pass away early. That could be funding college tuition, paying off the house or something else entirely. If you have a timeline for that financial goal, you can buy a term policy for that same timeline to make sure that if you’re not there to help, your loved ones can still complete that goal. A temporary solution: Some people choose term insurance with the plan to buy permanent life insurance when they can afford it. This puts coverage in place to protect the people who matter most to you, and you can reevaluate your coverage needs and your budget at the end of your policy term.

Why choose permanent life insurance?

While it’s much more expensive, permanent life insurance never expires and offers you a way to save or invest a portion of your premiums. With the interest or dividends from your policy, you may even be able to pay your permanent life insurance premiums.

Ultimately, you might opt for this type of life insurance for:

Permanent coverage: If you want a life insurance policy that will last your whole life rather than just a period, permanent insurance may be the way to go.

If you want a life insurance policy that will last your whole life rather than just a period, permanent insurance may be the way to go. A savings or investment vehicle: Whether you choose a whole life policy for a conservative savings cash value component or you go with a variable policy and invest your cash value to play the markets, your permanent insurance policy allows you to pocket some money from your policy if you need to.

Whether you choose a whole life policy for a conservative savings cash value component or you go with a variable policy and invest your cash value to play the markets, your permanent insurance policy allows you to pocket some money from your policy if you need to. Cheaper coverage when you’re young: While a permanent life insurance policy will never be cheaper than term insurance at the time you buy it, it might make sense to lock in a low rate while you’re young. Say you’re 35. Compare the premium payment for a permanent life insurance policy for you now against those on a term life policy if you buy it when you’re 55. The cost may be roughly the same — and you’ll get the cash value component as an additional benefit

Alternatives to term and permanent life insurance

Term and permanent coverage are the two most common types of life insurance, but they’re not your only options. For example, you might want final expense insurance to cover your funeral costs. You may want to explore all the various types of life insurance before making your final decision.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best life insurance company?

The best life insurance company for you depends on your unique preferences and policy needs. An independent insurance agent may be able to guide you to the best life insurance companies that offer the right policy types for you. From there, you may want to explore each company’s qualifications and terms to see which is the right fit for you.

Which is cheaper: term or permanent life insurance?

Term life insurance is cheaper than permanent life insurance. However, if you want lifelong coverage, you may want to opt for the more expensive permanent life insurance option, which remains in effect as long as you pay your premiums.

When should I buy life insurance?

Nobody likes to face their own mortality, and as a result, many people wait until later in life to start planning for their deaths. However, you might want to take some time to research and choose a life insurance policy sooner rather than later to lock in lower rates than you could later on.