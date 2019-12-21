Ten Discoveries to Make In Indian River County

Indian River County is the citrus capital of North America. However, it doesn’t stop there. There’s so much to see and do. From phenomenal beaches to fantastic festivals, there is always something unique and interesting to discover in this portion of Florida’s Treasure Coast. We’ve picked 10 of our favorite discoveries …

Sunken Treasure Ships

Famous shipwrecks occurred off the coast of Vero Beach centuries ago. On July 30, 1715, Queen Jewels, a Spanish treasure fleet returning from the New World to Spain, left Cuba. After sailing into a hurricane, 11 of the 12 ships sank off the coast of what is now Wabasso Beach, just north of Vero Beach. Their submerged remains are still there today. Treasure hunters have salvaged millions of dollars in gold coins and valuable artifacts from those wrecks, much of which is on view at the McLarty Treasure Museum and Mel Fisher’s Treasure Museum, and some of which is for sale. But treasure hunting in Indian River County is not just for well-funded professional salvage operations. It’s for visitors too. On Sea Grape Trail Beach, a wreck is so close to shore that after storms you may find shards of pottery and small coins washed up on the beach. One wreck sunk with 70 pounds of emeralds on board. Only three pounds have been recovered. (Got your scuba gear handy?)

Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge

The area is home to “Pelican Island,” America’s first National Wildlife Refuge, designated by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. Pelican Island is located in the Indian River Lagoon, with the wider Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge extending out from the island encompassing around 5,400 acres of protected waters and lands. Boat and kayak tours are offered by local operators. But note: because nesting birds are easily disturbed, visitors are not allowed to get too close or to disembark.

Surfing Sebastian Inlet

The waters off the Treasure Coast present some of the best surfing in Florida. You can find spots appropriate for beginners, and at least one place that rip-curl fanatics give “mythic status.” Drop-in at milder spots like Humiston Park, Jaycee Park and Wabasso Beach Park in Vero Beach. They’re all within eight miles of each other on the barrier island. If you want a serious challenge, head a few clicks north to the Monster Hole at Sebastian Inlet. Florida Surf Museum says this break is “where the reality and the hype come together.” If you don’t surf, grab a spot on the sand and spectate.

