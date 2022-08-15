TECH University Is Recognized By Forbes As The Best Digital University In The World

TECH University Is Recognized By Forbes As The Best Digital University In...

Forbes is recognized as the world’s preferred magazine specializing in business and has highlighted the success of TECH Technological University as “the best online university in the world’’ because it allows learning anywhere and time, due to its hundred percent online method offered.

The leading publication, explains that TECH University has an important trajectory that allowed it to get recognition as “the benchmark institution” in the distance learning sector in the world because they consider a principal factor such as the lifestyles of many students who have no time to access education in a traditional classroom considering factors like time, location, work, among other activities.

TECH Technological University is known as a global operator because it has an innovative academic range, a choice of qualified teaching staff, and a unique learning method to provide companies with the best-qualified professionals.

During the last years, the institution gets a big expansion throughout the world, it currently has more than 100,000 students in one of its 10,000 programs, and the total number of graduates already exceeds 500,000 in all programs offered in many faculties.

TECH University faculties and degrees

The focus of Technological University is to supply the highest education. For this reason, they offer bachelor’s degrees, professional master’s degrees, doctoral degrees, advanced master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, executive development programs, and language courses, all of them are one hundred percent online.

Programs offered are divided into many faculties and different areas of knowledge. These include Veterinary Medicine, Video games Design, Education, Nursing, School of Business, Sports Science, Engineering, Design, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Pharmacy, Geography and History, Humanities, School of Languages, Information Technology, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Communication, among others.

Re-learning method, a system designed by TECH

Technological University has designed Re-Learning, an innovative method based on target repetition. It is focusing on using didactic material presented in multimedia formats created by qualified teachers and experts in pedagogy, the aim is to combine real cases, resolution of complex situations through simulation, the study of cases applied to each professional career, and learning based on reiteration using audios, videos, animations, images, among other materials resources which are intended to bring a differential education to each one of the students from TECH.

Also, this learning system helps students to go at their own pace, accommodating to their time, lifestyle, and location. Also, it wants to bring confidence and autonomy to people by allowing them to keep the concepts and knowledge in their memory in an effortless way, surpassing traditional learning schemes.

An institution created by leading professionals

TECH University was created in 2015 by the academic group TECH Education Rights & Technologies SL a team of leading professionals and academics around university education headquartered in the Canary Islands, Spain.

It has the structure of an international cluster of digital private universities focused on higher education and quality most successful postgraduate university degrees and was recently recognized as one of the 200 fastest growing companies in Europe in recent times.

Considering the above, Forbes argues, ‘’The results achieved by its learning method are outstanding, while also improving overall student satisfaction levels on the indicators that show TECH as the best online university.”