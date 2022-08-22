TECH University Integrates The Harvard ‘Case Method’ In Its Learning System

TECH United States is the pioneer to introduce the “Case Method” from Harvard in their educational system to provide students with the best learning innovative pedagogy tools access. Students from TECH have access to the ‘’Business Cases’’ from Harvard, a method that consists in learning based on real situations in the business world and has been practiced as a priority and fundamental element.

According to the highest international standards, the overall score obtained by the TECH learning system is 8.01 and for this reason, it was recognized by Forbes as “the best online university in the world”, due to their innovative 100% online learning system which has 16 different didactic elements in each lesson.

The institution has become an international reference institution in distance education. Currently, they have more than 100,000 students a year and more than 500,000 graduates from more than 150 countries.

Harvard Case Method

The “Case Method” was born in 1912 at the Harvard Business School with the aim of helping law students not limit themselves to learning the basic concepts and laws by only reading without deepening. Because of this, the professors decided to create an active teaching-learning model to make it easier for students to work with real situations through practice.

The project had excellent results and Harvard decided to set it up as the standard method of teaching in all faculties. Now, it is recognized as the best method of learning from leading business schools around the globe, for improving the practice of management skills creating an important connection between the academic world and business real cases.

TECH University Re-Learning system

The institution has created the best online Re-learning system which was tested with hundreds of thousands of students. The results show that the TECH method breaks with the educational schemes of the traditional universities since its focus is that the student obtains the professional skills of each program in the best way possible.

Also, according to scientific studies repetition is the best way to learn, due to this fact, TECH University supplies around 8 to 16 repetitions of each key concept within a lesson in a unique way, to ensure that the knowledge is internalized in every learning program.

TECH Technological University offers many programs that are constantly renewed and the professors must update their academic path and must adapt to the latest trends. Also, they implemented tools such as psychometric models based on the learning outcomes and skills that students must get and overcome throughout the program.

By having into account scientific research, TECH teachers select the most relevant concepts and create interactive multimedia elements such as images, videos, audio, diagrams, decision algorithms, and animations to ensure that students will learn the concepts in a successful way.

Due to the results of this learning model, it has been awarded international scientific prizes and recognized for the design of this innovative system which combines the highest educational standards using the latest technology to achieve the most demanded academic requirements. Technological University is the only digital educational institution certified and licensed to use it.