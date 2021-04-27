TB Lightning Are Florida’s Best Hope For Another World Champ, Say Bookies

Tampa Bay Lightning has the best shot at giving Florida another world champion this year, according to the bookmakers.

Sports fans watched Tom Brady add to his incredible Hall of Fame career by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a blowout win over Kansas City in the Super Bowl in February, but here will be plenty more opportunities for Florida to enjoy more pro sporting success in 2021 with NBA, NHL and MLB all up and running.

Tampa Bay, Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins are all on a quest for championships this year, but the bookies believe only one of those teams has a realistic shot at lifting silverware. The Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL.

The Lighting toppled Dallas in last year’s Stanley Cup Finals and are firmly on course for the postseason in 2021. Tampa is currently third in the Central standings behind State rivals Florida, but when it comes to winning it all the bookies believe it is Jon Cooper’s men who have the better shot at lifting the Stanley Cup in a couple of months’ time.

The Lightning are +700 second favorites with sports bookmakers at this time, with only Colorado Avalanche, at +425, available at a shorter price.

Florida may have a three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach in Joel Quenneville, but the bookies do not fancy his chances of winning a fourth title with the Panthers this season, making them +2200 outsiders behind a host of other teams.

Over in the NBA, the Miami Heat are currently in the playoff places, but they have so far failed to reach the levels of performance shown in their run to last season’s NBA Finals and, as a result, the bookies have them right out at +4000 in the futures betting for the 2020/21 NBA Championship.

Baseball is unlikely to bring much joy either. Tampa Bay has made a decent start to the season in the American League East, but at +3000 the bookmakers believe the wheels will eventually fall off.

Miami is even less fancied after losing more than half of their first 15 games – they are right out at +10000 in the World Series Futures market.