Target Lowering Prices on 5,000 Frequently Shopped Items

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today it will lower everyday regular prices on approximately 5,000 frequently shopped items across its assortment.1 The retailer has just reduced prices on about 1,500 items, with thousands more price cuts planned to take effect throughout the summer. Consumers will enjoy savings on everyday items such as milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more.

These price reductions will collectively save consumers millions of dollars this summer. Target routinely adjusts its prices to ensure it is competitive within the markets it does business. These new price reductions are on top of the retailer’s everyday low prices.

“We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, at Target. “Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs.”

New lower prices for Memorial Day and every day

Consumers will find reduced prices on everyday items needed to run their households and maximize their budgets, especially as they stock up for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and back-to-school and back-to-college season.

Examples of price reductions already in place at many Target locations and online ahead of Memorial Day include Good & Gather Frozen Chicken Breast, Prime Hydration Ice Pop Sports Drinks, Johnsonville Cheddar Smoked Sausages and Good & Gather Shredded Cheese.1

These lower everyday prices are in addition to the separate Memorial Day discounts across the assortment to help consumers celebrate the holiday.

Additional price reductions will be found across dozens of national brands consumers know and love, and popular Target-owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring in key departments such as food and beverage, household essentials, health and beauty products and more. New prices will be reflected in-store with easy-to-see red tags, as well as online at Target.com and the Target app.

For example, in markets such as Phoenix to Minneapolis to New Orleans to Baltimore, most stores and Target.com and the Target app will feature the following lower prices available now or coming this summer:

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99 )

(was ) Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29 )

(was ) Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19 )

(was ) Jack’s Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19 )

(was ) Thomas’ Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19 )

(from ) Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99 )

(from ) Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89 )

(was ) Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79 )

(was ) Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19 )

(was ) Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89 )

(was ) Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69 )

(was ) Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39 )

More ways to save

These price reductions deliver even more value on top of what Target already offers with its quality products at low everyday prices. Shoppers also can save an extra 5% if they pay with Target Circle Card2, get Target Circle deals and more. Recently, the retailer reintroduced Target Circle, its free-to-join membership program. It now applies deals automatically at checkout, features member-exclusive sales throughout the year like Target Circle Week and includes Target Circle Bonuses, which are personalized deals to help members add extra savings or earn rewards.

Across its assortment, Target ensures consumers find compelling prices no matter their budget. For example, its owned brand portfolio includes new low-priced basics brand dealworthy, with prices starting at less than $1 and most items under $10, and Target recently relaunched and expanded its everyday essentials brand up&up, which includes more than 2,000 items, most under $15.