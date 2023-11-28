Tampa Florida to Marco Island Florida – 12 Things To Do Along The Way

Tampa Florida to Marco Island Florida – 12 Things To Do Along...

Driving from Tampa Florida to Marco Island Florida is a scenic journey that offers a delightful experience for travelers.

Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor exploring the Sunshine State, this road trip allows you to soak in the beauty of Florida’s landscapes and experience the charm of both Tampa and Marco Island.

In this article, we will guide you through the best route to take, highlight noteworthy stops along the way, and provide essential tips for a smooth and enjoyable drive from Tampa to Marco Island. So buckle up and get ready for an unforgettable adventure through the heart of Florida!

The Journey Begins in Tampa

Before we get into the details of your trip from Tampa Florida to Marco Island Florida, below are the general directions to Marco Island. This overview does not take into account the suggested things to do along the way.

Driving from Tampa to Marco Island in Florida is a relatively straightforward route:

Start in Tampa

Begin your journey in Tampa, Florida. Make sure your vehicle is in good condition, and you have all necessary documents, such as your driver’s license and registration.

Head South on I-75

The most common route is to take Interstate 75 (I-75) South from Tampa. You’ll want to follow signs and directions leading you to I-75 South.

Continue on I-75 South

Stay on I-75 South for the majority of your trip. This highway will take you through several cities, including Naples, which is near Marco Island.

Pass Through Naples

As you continue south on I-75, you will pass through Naples. Depending on your exact location in Tampa and traffic conditions, the drive can take around 2 to 2.5 hours to Naples.

Exit onto Collier Blvd. (C.R. 951) toward Marco Island

Take exit 101 (Collier Boulevard/County Road 951) toward Marco Island. This exit will lead you toward the western side of the Everglades and eventually to Marco Island.

Continue on Collier Boulevard

Follow Collier Boulevard south until you reach Marco Island. This road will take you through some scenic areas, and you’ll eventually cross the Jolley Bridge onto Marco Island.

Arrive on Marco Island

Once you cross the Jolley Bridge, you will officially be on Marco Island. From there, you can use local roads to reach your specific destination on the island.

Remember to check real-time traffic conditions and consider using a navigation app or GPS for the most accurate and up-to-date directions. The travel time can vary depending on traffic and the exact starting point in Tampa.

The distance to Marco Island from Tampa is 180 miles. It takes about 2:45 minutes to drive through with no stops.

En Route to Marco Island: Must-See Stops

You can hop on the freeway and get to Marco Island in under 3 hours.

However, there are some potential side trips along the way that can make for a more memorable journey.

Here are a few recommendations and our family favorite stops are denoted by a *:

*Visit St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, known for its upscale shopping and dining. Take a leisurely stroll around the circle and enjoy the atmosphere and over 100 shops and restaurants. Makes a great lunch stop.

Explore the lush Sarasota Jungle Gardens, home to a variety of exotic plants and wildlife, as well as daily bird and reptile shows. Kids love it!

Myakka River State Park (just south of Sarasota)

If you’re a nature enthusiast, consider a detour to Myakka River State Park for hiking, wildlife watching, and a canopy walkway. One of Florida’s largest and most photogenic parks. Our family has spent a lot of time here.

Enjoy a break at Venice Beach, known for its fossilized shark teeth that wash ashore. It’s a great spot for beachcombing and a way to relax from driving. This is about halfway on your trip from Tampa to Marco Island.

If you have never visited Boca Grande, here is your opportunity to see one of Florida’s prominent fishing destinations. Explore the Boca Grande Lighthouse Museum on Gasparilla Island for a dose of local history and scenic views.

*If you have time, visit the Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers to explore the historic homes and gardens of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. These two famous people were great friends and their estates are next to each other. This excursion is about 20 minutes off I-75.

Learn about the natural history of Southwest Florida at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium.

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary (near north Naples)

*Experience the natural beauty of the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, known for its boardwalk through a pristine cypress swamp.

*Explore the charming downtown area of Naples with its upscale shops, restaurants, and art galleries. This is an easy off-and-on experience in one of Florida’s most colorful cities on the Gulf Coast.

If you enjoy zoos, make a stop at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for a diverse collection of animals and lush botanical gardens.

Take a stroll through the Naples Botanical Garden, a beautiful oasis with a variety of tropical plants and themed gardens.

Everglades National Park – Gulf Coast Visitor Center (Everglades City)

Make a stop at the Gulf Coast Visitor Center in Everglades National Park for information on the unique ecosystem and possibly a boat tour.

Note that the last five things to do on your way from Tampa Florida to Marco Island Florida are just minutes away from Marco. If you don’t visit these destinations on your way to Marco Island, there is always a return trip or day trip from Marco Island to Naples.

These additional stops offer a mix of nature, history, and beach experiences along your route. Adjust the itinerary based on your interests and the time available for your trip.

