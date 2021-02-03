Take A Look At The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid has arrived at dealerships as the most powerful and fuel-efficient CR-V yet, with a 40 mpg EPA city fuel economy rating, better off-the-line acceleration and the refinement of Honda’s latest generation of two-motor hybrid technology with improved all-electric operating range.

The new CR-V Hybrid comes standard with Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™, and a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price starting at $27,750 (excluding destination and handling charges).

The Real Time All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System gives buyers additional inclement-weather driving confidence. Like its gasoline-only counterpart, CR-V Hybrid also comes standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, automatic climate control, and automatic high beams.

The CR-V Hybrid also comes with additional standard features that include LED headlights, Smart Entry and Pushbutton Start, and a cargo cover.

The 2020 CR-V Hybrid is distinguished from the rest of the CR-V lineup by unique front and rear styling cues that include Hybrid badging on the grille, front fenders, and tailgate; hybrid-exclusive 5-lamp LED fog lights; and a unique rear bumper design. Like the rest of the 2020 CR-V lineup, the 2020 CR-V Hybrid benefits from new headlight, new alloy wheel designs for EX and EX-L trims, and new 19-inch wheels on Touring trims.

Inside, the CR-V Hybrid offers the same spacious and tech-savvy cabin as the non-hybrid, including its full-flat folding and 60/40-split second-row seat.

Unique to CR-V Hybrid versus its non-hybrid counterpart are three buttons to the right of the push-button gear selector that let the driver select between Sport, EV and ECON modes to help maximize power or fuel efficiency.

CR-V Hybrid’s digital gauge cluster also offers functions distinct from the non-hybrid, such as a power-flow meter.

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID POWERTRAIN

The two-motor hybrid system under the hood of the 2020 CR-V Hybrid is similar to the one used in the Honda Accord Hybrid with additional advancements to the hybrid battery’s operating range, enabling more time in EV mode than previous Honda hybrids.

Operating without the need for a conventional automatic transmission, the two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain combines a high-efficiency 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC® Atkinson-cycle engine with an electric propulsion motor that produces 232 lb.-ft. of torque, for a total system output of 212 horsepower4.

The two-motor hybrid system uses a propulsion motor and a generator/starter motor built with a patented Honda design that doesn’t use magnets with heavy rare-earth metals, reducing magnet cost and weight.

The system manages the power delivery between each component and seamlessly shifts CR-V Hybrid through three distinct drive modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive – automatically selecting the best mode for the conditions with no input from the driver.

Like the AWD system used in the non-hybrid, the 2020 CR-V Hybrid’s Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™ uses special software to determine traction conditions and when torque is best sent to the rear wheels in low traction conditions, when AWD is most useful. When the system isn’t needed, an electronically controlled clutch deactivates power delivery to the rear wheels to improve fuel efficiency.

ADVANCED SAFETY AND DRIVER-ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

The CR-V Hybrid comes standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.

Honda Sensing includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and pedestrian sensing capability, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with low-speed follow and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS).

Additional driver-assistive technologies include the available blind spot information, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor and Auto High Beam headlights.

The 2020 CR-V Hybrid also incorporates the latest generation of Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and targets the highest collision-safety ratings, including a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)3 and a TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including a SUPERIOR rating for frontal crash prevention with Honda Sensing.

2020 HONDA CR-V HYBRID TRG MSRP$35,950 AS SHOWN ALL STANDARD EQUIPMENT AT NO EXTRA COST PLUS FEES: TOTAL VEHICLE PRICE $37,070