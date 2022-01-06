Take a Bite of a Better-for-You Energy Booster (Video)

Whether you’re a runner, a workout warrior or simply looking for a quick pick-me-up before heading to the office, grab-and-go foods can supply the energy you need for an active day.

Skipping salty snacks and opting for nutritious options can put you ahead of the game. Due to their high carbohydrate content, sweetpotatoes provide a sustaining option both before and after exercise sessions. Plus, with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and aid in the muscle repair process, they help both your endurance and recovery.

According to the American Diabetes Association, sweetpotatoes are a “diabetes superfood” because they are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health and may help prevent disease. Additionally, they offer a “sweet” flavor without the added sugar.

Another fun fact: the one-word spelling of “sweetpotato” was adopted by the National Sweetpotato Collaborators in 1989 in an effort to avoid confusion with the potato and yam among shippers, distributors, warehouse workers and consumers.

As a versatile veggie that’s easy to add to a multitude of recipes for flavor enhancement and nutritional content, they are a key ingredient in these No-Bake Sweetpotato Coconut Ginger Energy Bites from the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission. It takes just 45 minutes to turn cooked sweetpotatoes into tasty treats for much-needed fuel for breakfast or an afternoon snack.

No-Bake Sweetpotato Coconut Ginger Energy Bites

Recipe courtesy of Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, on behalf of the North Carolina

SweetPotato Commission

Total time: 45 minutes

Yield: 14 bites (1 bite per serving)

1 cup cooked sweetpotato

3/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup peanut butter (or desired nut butter)

3 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

In a large bowl, combine sweetpotato, oats, peanut butter, honey, ginger and cinnamon; stir until well combined. Refrigerate bowl for about 20 minutes to firm. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove dough and portion into snack-sized bites. Gently roll bites in shredded coconut and refrigerate 15-20 minutes or freeze 10 minutes. Remove from refrigerator or freezer and serve.

Nutritional information per serving: 115 calories; 7 g fat (11% daily value); 3 g saturated fat (19% daily value); 1 g polysaturated fat; 2 g monosaturated fat; 49 mg sodium (2% daily value); 129 mg potassium (4% daily value); 11 g carbohydrates (4% daily value); 2 g fiber (8% daily value); 5 g sugar (6% daily value); 3 g protein (6% daily value); 1,348 IU vitamin A (27% daily value); 1 mg vitamin C (1% daily value); 11 mg calcium (1% daily value); 1 mg iron (6% daily value); 9 g net carbohydrates.

SOURCE: North Carolina SweetPotato Commission