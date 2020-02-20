Sy Sperling, Hair Club For Men Founder, Passes Away In Florida, At 78

Sy Sperling, Hair Club For Men Founder, Passes Away In Florida, At...

Sy Sperling, founder of Hair Club for Men, New York businessman and philanthropist, who single-handedly launched a multi-billion dollar hair loss industry with his award-winning slogan, “I’m not only the Hair Club president, but I’m also a client,” passed away today after a lengthy illness in Boca Raton, Florida.

Sperling retired in 2000 after he sold Hair Club to a private equity firm. He spent summers in Vancouver and winters in Hillsboro Beach, Florida.

Sperling made numerous public engagements that ranged from lecturing about business and entrepreneurship at the Wharton School of Business to appearances and interviews on national radio stations, newspapers, magazines and talk shows including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien, Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous, co-hosted Saturday Night Live, Wrestlemania, ESPN, CNBC, Bloomberg Reports, Comedy Central, CNN, MTV, Lifetime Channel, Geraldo, Sally Jessy Raphael, Howard Stern and many more. He hosted his own radio show on WSBR in Boca Raton, Florida, “How To Succeed in Business” and was a 1992 INC. Magazine “Entrepreneur of the Year Award” winner.

Sperling was most proud of his charitable contribution in the form of Hair Club for Kids in which Hair Club for Men provided hair, free of charge to children under 18 who lost their hair from chemotherapy. This program literally changed the lives of thousands of children nationwide.

He was also the honorary chairman for City Relief, an organization that provides “Meals on Wheels” for the homeless and sponsored many other philanthropic causes.

Sperling was a lover of animals, a devout vegan and was at the forefront of animal rights for decades.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Shari Sperling and son, Andrew Sperling and sister, Rosalie Slute.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

All pictures courtesy of the Sperling Family

Video courtesy of Hair Club For Men