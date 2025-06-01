Survey: Over Two-Thirds of Americans Aren’t Budgeting. Here’s Why You Should and How To Save More

Written by Matthew Goldberg, Edited by Marc Wojno, Reviewed by Chris Kahn – 6 Minute read

Budgeting is the financial equivalent of eating your vegetables. It may seem unpleasant, even grueling, but it’s ultimately good for your financial health.

Budgeting is also unpopular. Bankrate’s latest Money and Mental Health Survey shows that less than one-third (29 percent) of Americans reviewed their budget during a 30-day period between mid-February and mid-March.

“Few people like tracking their spending, and itemizing every dollar spent can be tedious and (time-consuming),” says Stephen Kates, CFP, financial analyst at Bankrate.

When it comes to using a system to budget, Kates suggests that the simpler, the better. Here’s why making a simple budget, and reviewing it, is worth your time. And here’s how to develop one that will work for your financial needs.

Bankrate’s survey breakdown

Bankrate’s Money and Mental Health Survey found that Americans with higher levels of education were more likely to have reviewed their budgets.

Nearly four in 10 post-graduates (38 percent) and people with a four-year college degree (38 percent) said they reviewed their budget in the 30 days prior to Bankrate’s survey, which was conducted in mid-March.

This percentage was lower for those with some college or a two-year degree (30 percent). Respondents who have, at best, a high school degree (23 percent), was the group that budgeted the least.

