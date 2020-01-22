Survey: Americans Love Valentine’s Day More Than Christmas

More than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine’s Day — even more so than Christmas, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 Americans found this Hallmark holiday tops the charts among Americans, as 81% get excited about Feb. 14, while just 68% say they get excited about the holiday season.

Now more than ever, people are celebrating a love of all kinds with partners, friends, kids, and pets — those that matter most. Fifty-six percent look at Valentine’s Day as a way to show everyone they love some appreciation.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Zulily, examined Valentine’s Day habits and behaviors and showed that contrary to popular belief, ones’ Valentine’s date isn’t all about romance.

Twenty-eight percent plan to celebrate with their fur baby and NOT a significant other, while 51% plan on celebrating with their kids.

And 59% plan on commemorating the love-filled holiday with their nearest and dearest friends.

So how will people be demonstrating their love and appreciation? Sixty-four percent plan on buying gifts for all the people (and pets) they love while a further 57% plan on cooking a special dinner.

Surprisingly, a third of surveyed Americans (33%) have even taken the day off from work to celebrate.

“We see our millions of customers using gift-giving and shared experiences to connect with their modern ’chosen’ family as a way to express their love, gratitude, and appreciation this Valentine’s Day,” said Claire Magruder, Zulily’s Trend and Fashion Expert and Women’s Merchandising Manager.

“From crafting something homemade for your work family, getting dressed up for a special night out with your partner or friends, or choosing thoughtful personalized gifts, the holiday now encompasses more than just candy.