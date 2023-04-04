Survey: 56% Of Workers Plan To Look For A Job In The Next 12 Months

Survey: 56% Of Workers Plan To Look For A Job In The...

Last year, as part of the “Great Resignation,” many workers were looking for new jobs with better pay and flexibility. This year, more workers are seeking new jobs than in 2022:

More than half (56 percent) of the workforce is likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months, up from 51 percent in 2022, according to Bankrate’s 2023 job seeker survey.

The possibility of a recession this year has led to large companies such as Meta and Amazon implementing cost-cutting layoffs, and it also may be spurring workers to make new career moves. In 2023, workers say that higher pay, more flexible hours and working remotely are most important to them.

Bankrate’s job search insights

Workers are prioritizing their paychecks more than benefits. 30% of workers say higher pay is the most important quality in their employment moving forward, more than any other work perk.

30% of workers say higher pay is the most important quality in their employment moving forward, more than any other work perk. But benefits aren’t unwelcome. 30% of workers say some kind of work-life benefit, such as flexible working hours (13%), the ability to work from home (12%) or more time off (5%) is the most important job quality in their employment moving forward.

30% of workers say some kind of work-life benefit, such as flexible working hours (13%), the ability to work from home (12%) or more time off (5%) is the most important job quality in their employment moving forward. Nearly a third of workers are headed out the door. 30% of workers say they’re likely to quit a job in the next 12 months.

30% of workers say they’re likely to quit a job in the next 12 months. And nearly a quarter of workers have already left. 21% of workers got a new job in the past 12 months.

21% of workers got a new job in the past 12 months. Amid fears of a recession, job security is a common concern. 33% of workers are currently worried about their job security.

Over a third of workers say they’re very likely to look for a new job in the next year

Many workers are looking for greener pastures in 2023. Over one-third (37 percent) of workers say they’re “very likely” to look for a new job in the next 12 months, up from 32 percent in 2022.

Economic headwinds could pose challenges for job seekers, though. Job openings have softened as interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve, skyrocketed over the past several months. After a record-high 12 million job openings last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 10.8 million job openings in January 2023, according to Bankrate.

The future trajectory of the economy, including whether job losses substantially accelerate as many expect, will help dictate how many workers look for a change, or will want to stay put. — MARK HAMRICK, BANKRATE SENIOR ECONOMIC ANALYST

Though not everyone is looking for a new job entirely, nearly eight in 10 workers are looking to change something about their work:

Source: Bankrate Job Seekers Survey, March 8-10, 2023

Altogether, 79 percent of workers are looking to take action at work this year. Most commonly, 56 percent of workers are likely to search for a new job. Workers are also looking to try and optimize their work in additional ways:

47% are likely to ask for a raise at work.

42% are likely to ask for more work flexibility, such as different hours or the ability to work from home or remotely more often.

30% are likely to quit a job.

26% are likely to relocate for a job.

Younger workers are more likely to take action at work this year: 95 percent of Gen Z (age 18-26) are likely to take at least one career action, compared to 84 percent of millennials (age 27-42), 71 percent of Gen Xers (age 43-58) and 57 percent of baby boomers (age 59-77).

Specifically, more than half of Gen Z (55 percent) are “very likely” to search for a new job in the next 12 months, compared to 43 percent of millennials, 28 percent of Gen Xers and 13 percent of baby boomers.

Over one-third of younger workers are likely to quit a job in the next 12 months: 42 percent of Gen Zers and 36 percent of millennials are likely to quit their jobs in the next 12 months, compared to only 19 percent of Gen Xers and 15 percent of baby boomers.

Over half (54 percent) of parents with children under 18 are likely to ask for more flexibility at work, compared to only 40 percent of workers who aren’t parents.

Men were more likely to quit a job than women, with 32 percent of men saying they are likely to do so in the next 12 months, compared to 27 percent of women. Men are also more likely to relocate for a job in the next 12 months (30 percent, compared to 23 percent of women).

Workers with an income of $100,000 a year or more have a higher chance of asking for a raise at work than those who make less: 54 percent of those who make at least six figures are likely to ask for a raise in the next 12 months, compared to 46 percent of those who make under $50,000 a year. However, those who make under $50,000 are more likely than other income brackets to relocate for a job (33 percent) or look for a new job (66 percent) in the next 12 months.

With inflation soaring, nearly one in three workers say pay is the most important quality of their job

In 2022, the largest percentage of workers (55 percent) said the ability to work from home or have a more flexible schedule was more important than it was before COVID-19. Though many workers are still prioritizing remote and flexible working, top priorities in 2023 have shifted slightly. The largest percentage of workers this year say higher pay is the most important job quality to them moving forward, with 30 percent saying so.

“One of the lasting impacts on workers and those looking for work is the desire for workplace flexibility,” Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick said. “But in this environment of high and sustained inflation, workers are also prioritizing higher pay. While more than half of those in the workforce plan to look for a new job in the next year, many will also be pressing their employers for higher pay.”

Though some workers say pay is the most important job quality for them, others place importance on work culture and work-life balance:

Source: Bankrate Job Seekers Survey, March 8-10, 2023

Over twice as many workers say higher pay is the most important job quality for them compared to the second-most popular option, flexible working hours (13 percent).

“If the significant share of workers indicating they plan to ask for higher pay are successful, they should also prioritize emergency savings during these uncertain times,” Hamrick said. “One way to maximize return on those hoped-for higher earnings is to automate savings through direct deposit using a high yield savings account.”

Altogether, 30 percent of workers said a work-life balance quality (flexible working hours, working remotely or having more vacation time) is the most important job quality for them going forward. Women (35 percent) are more likely than men (26 percent) to say work-life balance quality is most important to them.

Over 1 in 5 American workers got a new job last year

Over half (54 percent) of workers have asked for more work flexibility, asked for a raise, relocated for their jobs, got a new job, were laid off or simply quit over the last 12 months.

Source: Bankrate Job Seekers Survey, March 8-10, 2023

Note: Respondents could select multiple answers.

While 21 percent of workers received a new job in the last 12 months, a similar percentage of workers (19 percent) have asked for more work flexibility. In addition, 18 percent of people asked for a raise at work, while 11 percent quit their jobs.

The demographic most likely to have made, attempted or experienced a change at work was Gen Zers, at 69 percent, followed by 62 percent of millennials, 40 percent of Gen Xers and 35 percent of baby boomers.

Younger generations are also most likely to have gotten a new job in the last 12 months:

34 percent of Gen Z

20 percent of millennials

17 percent of Gen X

12 percent of baby boomers

Gen Z also was the most likely to quit their job in the last 12 months:

17 percent of Gen Z

13 percent of millennials

7 percent of Gen X

3 percent of baby boomers

Nearly one-quarter (23 percent) of millennials asked for a raise at work in the last 12 months, compared to 17 percent of Gen Z and 15 percent of both Gen Xers and baby boomers.

Millennials were also the generation most likely (26 percent) to ask for more work flexibility in the past 12 months, compared to 23 percent of Gen Zers, 13 percent of Gen Xers and 9 percent of baby boomers.

More Gen Zers and millennials were laid off from their jobs in the past 12 months (11 percent and 10 percent respectively) compared to Gen Xers and baby boomers (5 percent and 4 percent respectively).

Despite economic uncertainty, fewer people in 2023 are worried about job security than in 2022

As the U.S. faces the possibility of a recession, one in three (33 percent) of employed Americans are worried about their job security. However, fewer people are worried about job security than in 2022, when 39 percent of people told Bankrate they were worried.

Source: Bankrate Job Seekers Survey, March 8-10, 2023

Almost 1 in 10 (9 percent) of people are very worried about their job security, and lower income and younger workers are more worried compared to other demographics.

Those with a household income under $50,000 a year are the most worried (41 percent) about their job security of any income demographic, compared to 30 percent of those who make between $50,000 and $99,999 and 32 percent of those who make at least $100,000.

Millennials are the most worried about their job security of any generation (42 percent saying they are worried), compared to 36 percent of Gen Zers, 29 percent of Gen Xers and 16 percent of baby boomers.

3 tips to refresh your career in an economic downturn

Update your resume, but don’t panic.

The U.S. is more likely than not to enter a recession this year, but uncertainty remains. If you’re worried about being laid off, updating your resume or saving in preparation can help you prepare for the worst.

Be your own advocate.

If it’s been a year since you last had a conversation about raises, or you’re unhappy about your company’s return to the office mandate, start a conversation about your compensation. Not everyone will be able to have open conversations with their manager, but speaking up is the first step in ensuring that you receive equitable pay ahead of tough economic times.

Take advantage of your resources during the job search.

Whether you’ve been laid off or you’re just looking for a job change with better pay, tap into your available resources. Seek unemployment resources, research local markets for job opportunities and reach out to your network to seek a role that fits your needs.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.