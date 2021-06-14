Support LGBTQ+ Youth During Pride Month – Opinion

As we celebrate Pride Month, one of many things that come to mind is the need to take care of the vulnerable young people who are part of our LGBTQ+ community. Many LGBTQ+ youth are suffering, and we can – and should – help.

Approximately 3.2 million U.S. youth ages 8 to 18 identify as LGBTQ+. The majority of these kids are youth of color, and an alarming 50 percent are at-risk.

Research shows:

73 percent of LGBTQ+ youth have experienced verbal threats due to their actual or perceived LGBTQ+ identity

Nearly 60 percent of LGBTQ+ youth report feeling unsafe in schools

Nearly two-thirds of LGBTQ+ youth have experienced verbal harassment from peers

Nearly two-thirds of LGBTQ+ youth report hearing a family member say something negative about LGBTQ+ people

LGBTQ+ youth who have experienced family rejection are 8.4 times more likely to report attempting suicide, 5.9 times more likely to report high levels of depression, and 3.4 times more likely to report illegal drug use

As the statistics illustrate, our youngest members of the LGBTQ+ community continue to face bullying and discrimination from their peers, and sadly, rejection from their own families, despite progress in recent years. This kind of harassment should never be tolerated because all young people deserve to grow, learn, and thrive in safe, inclusive environments.

These young people often are afraid, unsettled and insecure, which can affect them profoundly as they mature into adulthood. It is our job as a community to protect and empower our LGBTQ+ youth so they grow up into confident, secure, and productive adults.

I’m proud to say we support LGBTQ+ kids through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward’s BIGPride initiative. Developed specifically to meet the needs and address the vulnerabilities of LGBTQ+ youth, the initiative empowers LGBTQ+ kids to realize their full potential through one-to-one, professionally supported mentoring relationships.

These valuable relationships and strong support systems positively affect the long-term mental and physical well-being of these youth. This is especially important to our most vulnerable kids, including those from communities of color and low-income communities.

As a former educator who now works with literacy programs across the state, I know firsthand the impact that one person can have on another’s trajectory. Even the smallest level of involvement and act of kindness can make a difference on any given day — consistent engagement holds that much more power in unlocking someone’s potential.

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates our greatest strengths by encouraging inclusiveness, dignity, and mutual respect for everyone. It sends the powerful message that each person is valued as a human, first and foremost, which is a much-needed guiding principle as we strive to build an equitable, healthy future for all.

You can help make this powerful vision a reality. Become a mentor. Enroll an LGBTQ+ youth in the program. Be a part of creating a BIGGER future.

To volunteer or enroll a youth, contact Maribel Zurita at (954) 298-5996 or Maribelz@bbbsbroward.org.

For more information, visit www.BBBSBroward.org.

Author Bio: Shevrin Jones is a member of the Florida State Senate representing Florida’s 35th District. He serves on the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.