Sunny Tuesday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Tuesday features lots of sun with just a few clouds. Minor coastal flooding is possible along the Atlantic coast through Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun in the morning and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature a sunny morning in the east coast metro area and a few afternoon storms in spots there. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see sunny skies along the Gulf coast. In the east coast metro area, the morning will be sunny again, but a few storms will develop during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, showers at times, and a few storms in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the wave in the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next five days after it moves through the Windward Islands and enters the Caribbean.

Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in a day or so, but it’s forecast to remain far from land.