Sunny Tuesday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of sun with just a few clouds.  Minor coastal flooding is possible along the Atlantic coast through Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun in the morning and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature a sunny morning in the east coast metro area and a few afternoon storms in spots there.  The Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  In the east coast metro area, the morning will be sunny again, but a few storms will develop during the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, showers at times, and a few storms in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the wave in the central Atlantic.  The National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next five days after it moves through the Windward Islands and enters the Caribbean.

Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in a day or so, but it’s forecast to remain far from land.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

