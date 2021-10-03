Sunny Sunday In Florida

Sunday features lots of sun and an ocean breeze. A few showers are possible in spots, especially in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds, with some showers (and maybe a stray storm) in spots during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for some sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, tenacious Sam remains a powerful hurricane. At midday on Saturday, Hurricane Sam was about 335 east-northeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 130 miles per hour, and Sam was moving northeast at 17 miles per hour. Sam is expected to remain in the open Atlantic and transition to an extratropical system in the next few days.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Victor was weakening quickly on Saturday and is on its way to becoming a remnant low in the open Atlantic. At midday on Saturday, Victor was about 905 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were down to 40 miles per hour, and Victor was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour.