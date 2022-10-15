Home Weather Sunny Sunday For Florida

Sunny Sunday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Sunday features sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze with just the chance of a quick shower in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun in the morning and early afternoon, but a shower or storm could develop in the mid to late afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers, along with some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will see the first noticeable cold front in a while.  Look for cloudy skies with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

In the tropics, Karl is dissipating over southern Mexico, but it’s still bringing heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding and mudslides to the region. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic is not expected to develop.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

