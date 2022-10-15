Sunny Sunday For Florida

Sunday features sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze with just the chance of a quick shower in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun in the morning and early afternoon, but a shower or storm could develop in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers, along with some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will see the first noticeable cold front in a while. Look for cloudy skies with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

In the tropics, Karl is dissipating over southern Mexico, but it’s still bringing heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding and mudslides to the region. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic is not expected to develop.