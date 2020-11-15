Sunny Skies Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun and just the chance of a stray shower on a gentle ocean breeze. Minor flooding at high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and a stray shower or two along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see a front approach, so look for a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and a few afternoon showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and windy. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sun, clouds, and windy conditions. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Iota was still weak at midday on Saturday, but it’s forecast to strengthen quickly. At that time, Iota was about 495 miles east of the border between Nicaragua and Honduras and had maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour. Elsewhere, Theta is devolving into a remnant low in the far eastern Atlantic.