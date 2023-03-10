Home Weather Sunny Morning, Maybe an Afternoon Shower

Sunny Morning, Maybe an Afternoon Shower

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds.  A few showers are possible in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze.  Daylight Saving Time begins early on Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour on Saturday night.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday features plenty of sun with just a few clouds at times.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be breezy with periods of showers as a front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

