Sunny Morning, Maybe an Afternoon Shower

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds. A few showers are possible in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze. Daylight Saving Time begins early on Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday features plenty of sun with just a few clouds at times. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be breezy with periods of showers as a front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.