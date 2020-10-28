Sunny Florida With An Ocean Breeze

Wednesday features lots of sun and a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. An isolated shower is possible in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches at least through Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will bring sunny skies, a gentle breeze, and just the chance of a shower. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see the return of a few afternoon showers, along with plenty of sun. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Halloween will feature sunny skies and an east coast breeze during the day. Then look for a spooky evening — and don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends early on Sunday morning. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few clouds and showers (plus that extra hour of sleep). Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Zeta is a hurricane once again and on its way to the northern Gulf coast. At 5 am, Zeta was located near 21.5 North, 91.8 West, about 355 miles south-southwest of New Orleans. Maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour, and Zeta was moving north-northwest at 17 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is up from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border, and a tropical storm warning is in effect eastward to the Walton County/Bay County line in the Florida panhandle. Up to 9 feet of storm surge is expected in portions of the warning areas. Zeta is forecast to make landfall later on Wednesday, but conditions will deteriorate throughout the day.