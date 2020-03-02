Home Weather Sunny And Warmer Today In South Florida

Sunny And Warmer Today In South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a brisk breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday morning.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see more of the same — lots of sun and a few clouds on a sometimes gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and breezy day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some showers will be back on Thursday, along with, clouds, and a strong breeze  as a front approaches.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some showers will linger on Friday as the front moves through.  Then we’ll see good sun and slightly cooler temperatures.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

