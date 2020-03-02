Sunny And Warmer Today In South Florida

Monday features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a brisk breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will see more of the same — lots of sun and a few clouds on a sometimes gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and breezy day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some showers will be back on Thursday, along with, clouds, and a strong breeze as a front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some showers will linger on Friday as the front moves through. Then we’ll see good sun and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.