Sunny And Unseasonably Warm

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area, while lots of sun is on tap along the Gulf Coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and some clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the sweltering low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny around South Florida. Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid i80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and some clouds, showers, and storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.