Sunny And Pleasant Friday For Florida; Watching The Busy Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze as we enjoy drier conditions.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be another pleasant early November day with lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  It’s that time of year — Daylight Savings Time ends in the wee hours of Sunday, so set your clocks back one hour Saturday night.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature sun, clouds, and some showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see another sunny day.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s weather depends on the development of a low which could track close to the Bahamas this week.  For now, we’ll say the day will be partly sunny and breezy with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and some clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  Look for good sun, some clouds, and passing showers along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on a broad low expected to form in the northeastern Caribbean or north of Puerto Rico this weekend.  Computer models indicate this feature could move near or over the Bahamas.  While the National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression in the next five days, it is likely to bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas, Florida’s east coast, and coastal Georgia and the Carolinas next week.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Lisa continues to drop heavy rain on the Yucatan and Central America.  Hurricane Martin is transitioning into an extratropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic.  And a low east-northeast of Bermuda has a low chance of developing during the next five days.

