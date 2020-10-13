Sunny and Dry Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun and pleasantly drier conditions as a weak front has just cleared our area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny and dry day with a gentle ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see good sun and the return of some mid to late afternoon showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with periods of showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and passing showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the wave that’s 600 miles east of the Windward Islands has a low chance of developing into a depression as upper level winds are becoming unfavorable.