Sunday Sun And Showers

Sunday features good sun, some clouds at times, and a few passing showers, mostly in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny with a bit of a breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy and sunny. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun with a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

The forecast for Thanksgiving features plenty of sun (not to mention plenty of turkey). Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the western Atlantic to see if a non-tropical low will form. If so, the low-to-be would have a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression before it’s absorbed by a front by the middle of the week.