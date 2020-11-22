Home Weather Sunday Sun And Showers

Sunday Sun And Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist


Sunday features good sun, some clouds at times, and a few passing showers, mostly in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny with a bit of a breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy and sunny.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun with a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

The forecast for Thanksgiving features plenty of sun (not to mention plenty of turkey).  Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the western Atlantic to see if a non-tropical low will form.  If so, the low-to-be would have a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression before it’s absorbed by a front by the middle of the week.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

