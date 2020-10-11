Sunday Showers For Florida

Sunday features clouds, showers, and a few storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

The Columbus Day holiday will start with good sun, and then showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few mostly east coast showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day with some afternoon showers and maybe a storm. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls or good sun alternating with periods of showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s again.

In the tropics. Delta is now a depression that is bringing heavy rain to portions of the South. At midday on Saturday, TD Delta was about 65 miles north-northwest of Jackson, Mississippi. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour. Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next 5 days, at which time conditions are expected to be unfavorable for further development.