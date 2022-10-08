Home Weather Sunday Showers And Storms For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning.  In the afternoon, the east coast will see plenty of showers, while the Gulf coast will be on the stormy side.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Minor to moderate flooding at high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast through Monday.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and storms in spots during the morning.  Look for periods of showers in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will start with mostly sunny skies.  The afternoon will bring lots of showers to the east coast metro area and storms to the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Julia was on the verge of becoming a hurricane at midday on Saturday.  At that time, Tropical Storm Julia was 265 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua.  Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Julia was moving west at 21 miles per hour.  Julia will bring very heavy rain as well as damaging winds, and life-threatening mudslides are possible in much of Central America on Sunday into Monday.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

