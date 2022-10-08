Sunday Showers And Storms For Florida

Sunday features sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning. In the afternoon, the east coast will see plenty of showers, while the Gulf coast will be on the stormy side. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor to moderate flooding at high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast through Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and storms in spots during the morning. Look for periods of showers in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will start with mostly sunny skies. The afternoon will bring lots of showers to the east coast metro area and storms to the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Julia was on the verge of becoming a hurricane at midday on Saturday. At that time, Tropical Storm Julia was 265 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Julia was moving west at 21 miles per hour. Julia will bring very heavy rain as well as damaging winds, and life-threatening mudslides are possible in much of Central America on Sunday into Monday.