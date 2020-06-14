Home Weather Sunday Showers And Storms For South Florida

Sunday Showers And Storms For South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s near the east coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Monday will be another mostly cloudy day with widespread showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will see more sun, especially along the Gulf coast.  But we’ll also see building clouds and passing showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for good sun, a few clouds, passing showers, and a few storms on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

