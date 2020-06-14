Sunday Showers And Storms For South Florida

Sunday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s near the east coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be another mostly cloudy day with widespread showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will see more sun, especially along the Gulf coast. But we’ll also see building clouds and passing showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for good sun, a few clouds, passing showers, and a few storms on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.