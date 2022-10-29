Home Weather Sunday Forecast Is Sun And A Possible Shower Around Florida; Watching The...

Sunday Forecast Is Sun And A Possible Shower Around Florida; Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with a shower or two in spots in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see lots of sun.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Halloween will bring good sun and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun.  The evening will be appropriately spooky with the chance of a ghostly east coast shower.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds around South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny with the chance of a stray shower in portions of the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another sunny autumn day.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the low in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next several days, and we’ll keep an eye on it.  The low about 150 miles west-northwest of Bermuda is not expected to develop.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here