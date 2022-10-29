Sunday Forecast Is Sun And A Possible Shower Around Florida; Watching The Tropics

Sunday Forecast Is Sun And A Possible Shower Around Florida; Watching The...

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with a shower or two in spots in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

Halloween will bring good sun and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun. The evening will be appropriately spooky with the chance of a ghostly east coast shower. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny with the chance of a stray shower in portions of the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another sunny autumn day. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the low in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next several days, and we’ll keep an eye on it. The low about 150 miles west-northwest of Bermuda is not expected to develop.