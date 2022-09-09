Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 9.9.22

Good Friday morning.

Michelle, Ella Joyce, and I join millions around the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose Platinum Jubilee we were honored to attend in June.

___

The impact of the Queen’s death is being felt throughout the world, as she has become known as a leader who helped stabilize and modernize the monarchy across decades of huge social change and family scandals.

Here’s how Florida leaders are responding to the news:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio:

From the age of 14, when the then-heir presumptive made her first public radio address during World War II, Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of devotion to her nation and dedication to the people she served. America and Britain’s shared commitment to free institutions is constantly under threat in a world beset by dangers. For over seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II’s courage and inspiration guided our closest ally as it navigated an ever-changing world. Jeanette and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and extend our deepest sympathies to the British people.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott:

For the past 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has represented dignity, stability and wisdom as the leader of the British people. Even as the world has undergone immense political and cultural change, her leadership has remained steady. Under her reign, the United States and the United Kingdom significantly strengthened our special relationship, and our shared ideals of democracy and freedom spread to countless nations. The Queen’s death is an immense loss for the entire world. Today, Ann and I join many others to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, remember her legacy and pray for the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan:

The world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. After a reign that spans seven decades, she leaves behind a legacy of servant leadership, humility and strength. I send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family and our friends in the United Kingdom.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack:

Queen Elizabeth II was a great ally to the United States over her 70 years on the throne. We’re praying for the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family amid this tremendous loss. May she rest in peace.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor:

I am saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II who epitomized grace, strength and devotion. On behalf of the Tampa Bay community, I send condolences to the people of the United Kingdom

Former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the gubernatorial Democratic nominee:

The first British monarch to visit Florida and a singular figure in world history, Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her lifetime of public service and her devotion to duty. My thoughts are with the Royal family, the United Kingdom, and all who admired the Queen.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings:

Today we celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II who reigned with style, grace, and strength. We all admired her and when she spoke, we listened. In her own words:

“The true measure of our actions is how long the good in them lasts.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch:

My heart goes out to the Royal Family and the British people. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a monumental figure, not just for the U.K., but for world history. The international community, including the U.S., will mourn her loss. May her memory be a blessing.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds:

Today the world mourns the loss of a remarkable woman, Queen Elizabeth II. A larger-than-life figure in history, her impact & commitment to the Royal Family, the people of the U.K., the U.S., & the world will live on forever. SWFL is praying for all who loved & adored her. RIP

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel:

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch, the female face of one of the strongest nations in the world, & a devoted leader to her nation. I’m sending my condolences to the people of the United Kingdom & the Queen’s loved ones.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz:

The Queen has had a remarkable impact on the history of the world. She was loved by many, and we extend our sympathies as we honor an incredible, graceful leader in her passing.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto:

Saddened to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She leaves behind a legacy of dignity and grace as well as a commitment to charitable causes. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz:

Thank you, Queen Elizabeth, for always standing side by side with America. Rest in Peace.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster:

Queen Elizabeth II was admired globally for her selfless leadership and sterling character. As Britain’s longest-serving monarch, she devoted her life for her nation. Sandy and I extend our prayers to the Royal Family, the U.K., and all who mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

Florida Sen. Danny Burgess:

We join our friends in the United Kingdom in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the nation she loved.

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls:

From comforting her people during the Nazi blitz in WWII to honoring America in the wake of 9/11, Queen Elizabeth II has been one of the world’s most uniting figures of the last 100 years. May she rest in peace.

___

Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Elizabeth — The Governor issued a memo late Thursday ordering all U.S. and Florida flags at state and local buildings, installations, and grounds to be lowered to half-staff through the day of Elizabeth’s internment, “pursuant to the President’s orders and as a mark of respect.” The Governor’s memo, sent to Director of Real Estate Management and Development Tom Berger, also recounted the Queen’s legacy, noting that her reign “encompassed over a quarter of this country’s existence” and saying that she “will be remembered for her devotion to public service, commitment to duty, and her diligence to deepen the alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.”

___

The Lincoln Project extols Queen’s dedication to ‘democracy and decency’ — Shortly after the Queen’s death, anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project released a statement praising the monarch for her commitment to democracy. “Beginning with her service as an Army mechanic during World War II, continuing with her steadfast leadership throughout the Cold War, and again during the War on Terror, Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life toward strengthening and promoting democracy and decency,” the organization said. “She was instrumental in maintaining the ‘special relationship’ between Great Britain and the United States that was the bedrock toward ensuring that liberalism would be the driving force for world order. She will remain an inspiration for anyone who aspires to see the expansion of democracy around the world. We mourn her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the people of Great Britain.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JK_Rowling: Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years. Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest.

Tweet, tweet:

A double rainbow shimmered across the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace. When the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke, after a hush, people broke into “God Save the Queen.” https://t.co/XgIbaYjsEL pic.twitter.com/g0Q3ZDsNuv — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2022

—@ChrisSprowls: From comforting her people during the Nazi blitz in WWII to honoring America in the wake of 9/11, Queen Elizabeth II has been one of the world’s most uniting figures of the last 100 years. May she rest in peace.

Tweet, tweet:

The Orlando Evening Star edition on the day Elizabeth became queen in 1952 pic.twitter.com/FJdr2maJyw — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) September 8, 2022

—@OliviaCGeorge: Fielding phone calls from Brits across Tampa Bay this afternoon. In gathering reactions to the death of the queen, I’ve now heard this three times: “The tears keep coming. Even putting on the kettle isn’t helping today.”

Tweet, tweet:

Full story on Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Tampa in 1991: https://t.co/yU6f65PXkr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 8, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

RIP to Queen Elizabeth II. In May, 1991, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh stopped at @DryTortugasNPS, while in the region aboard the royal yacht.

📷Wright Langley collection, Florida Keys History Center, Monroe County Public Library#keyshistory #libraryarchives pic.twitter.com/L3BqS7fWsp — @keyslibraries (@keyslibraries) September 8, 2022

—@Kairyssdal: Hello. You do not have to find a local angle on the Queen.

—@MannyFidel: BREAKING: Andrew Yang announces candidacy for Queen of England

—@MPDillon: It’s so baked into the system it’s banal to even observe, but Steve Bannon is getting vastly more leeway to negotiate his surrender in a scheduled, dignified way than any of the Floridians arrested for the act of voting

—@ShaneGoldmacher: NRSC Chairman Rick Scott sent a nearly 1,000-word memo to “friends, donors, and allies” today attacking “the vultures in the left-wing news media” who “are being aided by the typical Washington ‘anonymous sources’ whose cowardice is only exceeded by their ignorance.”

Tweet, tweet:

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.9.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..