Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.6.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Friday morning.

The latest St. Pete Polls survey raised eyebrows this week, showing a slump for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ job approval numbers and his reelection odds — the poll found that U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist would be heading back to the Governor’s Mansion if the election were today.

But on Friday, the Florida Chamber of Commerce released new poll numbers rebutting that dour assessment.

The poll shows DeSantis ahead of Crist by eight points, 51%-43%. His number was padded by 85% support among Republicans and a strong edge among NPAs, who preferred him over Crist by eight points, 50%-42%.

If the Governor finds himself in a head-to-head against Nikki Fried next year, the Chamber poll predicts a similar spread at 51%-42%, advantage DeSantis. The one-point difference in the top-line stems from Fried’s weaker position among independents — they prefer DeSantis by 10 points, 49%-39%.

The Florida Chamber poll also found DeSantis above water among Florida voters, with 54% saying he’s done a good job leading the state.

About nine in 10 Republicans and 52% of independent voters gave him high marks — that’s well over the 70% support he earned from GOP voters in the St. Pete Polls survey, which also showed him with a minus-12 rating among independents.

The Chamber said that the most important issues among those polled were COVID-19 liability protections, job creation, and the economy. The poll also found that Floridians are also strongly supportive of local businesses, with 92% of those polled expressing confidence.

The Chamber cited DeSantis’ “strong and quick actions” as instrumental to the economic rebound, which allowed “local businesses to keep Floridians employed, and grow and diversify Florida’s economy.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MegKinnardAP: In an interview today, the 1st he’s given since his COVID diagnosis, @LindseyGrahamSC tells me he’s “much better” after some “pretty tough days.” He said former President (Donald) Trump calls “every day” to check on him & he’s urged Trump to “speak up” and advocate for the vaccine.

—@JaredEMoskowitz: If the politics of today existed when we were fighting Polio, we would still be fighting Polio today.

— @Mike_Grieco: I really wish the Governor of Florida would spend more time in, Florida.

— @zacjanderson: Sarasota Memorial Hospital announces elective procedures are being postponed to free up staff and space for crush of COVID-19 patients. Hospital had 160 COVID patients today, fourth day in a row of record COVID patient levels.

— @Jason_Garcia: New: The $550K spent promoting spoiler candidates that helped Republicans win key Florida Senate elections last year came from a nonprofit with links to consultants at a *Democratic* firm in Alabama.

—@DanRather: I remember a time when one thing we could largely agree on was rooting for and taking pride in American Olympic athletes.