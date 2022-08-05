Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.5.22

Good Friday morning.

What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?

The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.

The conservative County Commission, which has the final say on when local referendums go on the ballot, wanted to delay the tax question to 2024.

The County Commission argued 2024 made more sense because that’s closer to when the sales tax expires in 2025.

Not to mention, perhaps we won’t be in the middle of historic inflation by then.

It seems the judge agreed.

This comes on the heels of a dust-up between the School Board and state Senator-to-be Blaise Ingoglia over sexually explicit books in school libraries.

Ingoglia has been very critical of the School Board for allowing those books in school libraries.

After Ingoglia alerted parents to the existence of the books, Superintendent John Stratton was forced to admit in a July 22 letter that “several books containing mature content were found in a few of our schools.”

Fighting with the County Commission and state Rep.-to-be Jeff Holcomb over raising taxes. Fighting with Ingoglia over inappropriate books. And losing on all fronts.

When will the Hernando County School Board start getting it right?

Here are other thoughts before we get into Ron DeSantis vs. Andrew Warren:

— Republicans may be on track to win the U.S. House but the Senate is basically a tossup. According to Kyle Kondik of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the reason the GOP will have a tougher time winning the upper chamber is candidate quality — their nominees are pretty green compared to 2014, when they last flipped the Senate. Democrats’ weakness, meanwhile, is experience. Many of their candidates are longtime incumbents with long voting records to exploit.

— The U.S. and Florida flags flew at half-staff Thursday in honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died Wednesday at the age of 58. Walorski represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 until her death. At the President’s request and as a mark of respect, DeSantis issued an order to fly flags at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds from noon until midnight on Thursday.

Also, Matt Dixon and I taped a pod while I was RV’ing through Georgia earlier this week. Please consider listening.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: Prosecutors have a duty to enforce the law, not pick and choose which laws they agree with. The State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit, Andrew Warren, has instituted non-enforcement policies and has declared that he will refuse to enforce laws he doesn’t like.

—@AndrewWarrenFL: Just because the Governor violates your rights, it doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

—@Paul_Renner: Bigger than party or partisanship, the rule of law is the foundation of public safety and a just society. You are judged equally based on what you do, not whether you are favored or disfavored by those in power.

—@JaneCastor: Removing a duly elected official should be based on egregious actions — not political statements. In a free state, voters should choose their elected officials. Tampa remains one of safest cities of its size thanks to the cooperation between our officers & law enforcement partners.

—@EvanAxelbank: Warren is going to be the focus of two stories in the TB media market tonight 1. His removal by the Governor 2. A family thanking him for bringing them justice in a cold case from 1983

—@StephHayes: So, this stunt definitely propels Andrew Warren to a national political stage now, right?

—@JeremyRedfern: We are now getting requests for monkeypox guidance from school boards. Guys … c’mon. @FLSurgeonGen and @HealthyFla isn’t going to let you put masks on kids for a disease that is almost exclusively spreading among adult men through sexual contact.

—@MacStipanovich: Tweets are today’s yard signs, and they are limited to one neighborhood. Use them at your peril to judge the status of a political race.

—@BSFarrington: The best secret bar in Tallahassee is my back porch.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.