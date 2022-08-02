Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.2.22

Good Tuesday morning.

Good news about a great team — On 3 Public Relations added Alissa Johnson to the team this week as an Accounts Manager.

Johnson recently graduated with honors from Florida State University, where she studied public relations and creative writing. Through her course work, Alissa developed a strategic public relations campaign for a real-life client (FSU-Teach), which entailed research, content creation, and pitching.

Alissa further honed her writing, social media, and media relations skills through two public relations internships, with the second eventually transitioning into a position as a public relations consultant. She held this role for over six months — while finishing her senior year of college — supporting a roster of clients in various industries, such as technology, health care, and hospitality.

“Even as a recent graduate, Alissa has already developed an arsenal of valuable skills that will undoubtedly make her an asset to the team at On 3 Public Relations. We are thrilled to engage her in our hands-on, holistic approach to public relations as we continue to create meaningful change and secure countless wins on behalf of our impressive portfolio of clients,” said firm founder and President Christina Johnson, no relation.

As an Accounts Manager, Johnson joins Vice President of Accounts Aly Coleman at the woman-owned and woman-certified firm, celebrating its 15th anniversary in February 2023.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the hardworking, successful team at On3PR,” said Alissa Johnson. “I look forward to all we will achieve together as we

___

Personnel note — Laura Lenhart hired as VP at Port Tampa Bay — Lenhart has been hired as Port Tampa Bay’s new vice president of Government Affairs. In the new position, Lenhart will be responsible for advocating on behalf of the president and CEO, Port Tampa Bay and its stakeholders to implement legislative policies and secure sponsors for legislative and appropriations requests. “Port Tampa Bay is the state’s largest and most diverse seaport and our operations support 85,000 direct and indirect jobs. With a more than $17 billion economic impact, our port is the single largest economic driver in West Central Florida, and I am thrilled that Laura has chosen to bring her knowledge and experience to Port Tampa Bay to advocate for our needs,” Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson said.

___

Miami-based public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies is expanding its government relations practice to Illinois and Missouri.

Converge’s Illinois practice will be based in Chicago and the state capital of Springfield and will be led by government relations professional John Daley, serving as managing partner.

Daley has built a dynamic government relations practice in recent years, marked by his leadership over the successful effort to legalize sports betting in Chicago’s sports venues. He is joined by his brother and colleague Michael Daley, who will also be a partner in the practice.

In Missouri, Converge has named leading Missouri political consultant and lobbyist Scott Dieckhaus as managing partner.

A former two-term member of the Missouri House of Representatives, Dieckhaus chose to forego re-election to lead House campaigns for the Republican Party of Missouri. In that role, Dieckhaus took Republicans to their zenith in the Missouri House majority.

Dieckhaus then left his role at the Party to launch a political consulting firm, through which he has served as one of the two lead consultants for the House and Senate majorities in Missouri and continues to advise members of legislative leadership in both chambers. He also served as the lead operations consultant for the political action committee of current Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

“Our goal is to enter markets when we can attract top-tier professionals who are as excited about our innovation-focused client base as we are,” said Converge Public Strategies Chair Jonathan Kilman. “In each of the Illinois and Missouri expansions, we found experienced strategists who will provide tremendous value to our clients.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Sarabeth345: There is no legitimate reason for any school in the U.S. to have a single COVID “mitigation” in place this school year other than “stay home when you’re sick.”

—@MattGaetz: Florida is a RED STATE!

—@ChrisSprowls: (George) Soros’ op-ed is a stark reminder of the billionaire’s disconnect from ordinary Americans. Voters on the left, right and middle have rejected this warped vision of “reform” that prioritizes criminals over law-abiding citizens.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

This guy was ‘beary’ excited to hear that early voting is just 12 days away! He wants me to tell everyone- DONT FORGET TO VOTE FOR SALZMAN!!! pic.twitter.com/VURaCqOwS3 — Michelle Salzman (@michellesalzman) August 1, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle’s legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.