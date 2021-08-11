Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.11.21

By Peter Schorsch

A month after celebrating its anniversary, Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting announced that its team is expanding with the addition of Scott Jenkins as government affairs director.

“Scott’s industry experiences along with his work on political campaigns and political advising will be a great complement to our services,” firm partner Mark Delegal said. “Most importantly, we have confidence in his integrity and work ethic.”

Jenkins brings nearly two decades of government relations experience to the firm. He worked as a deputy director of government relations for the Florida Bankers Association from 2002-10 and as state government relations director for Wells Fargo from 2010-18. Earlier in his career, he served as a legislative analyst in the House and as a field director for the Republican Party of Florida.

“I’ve known Mark and Josh for more than a decade,” Jenkins said. “I am joining a team known for its in-depth policy knowledge and strong relationships and am proud to have found a place where I know I will thrive professionally while working with great people.”

Jenkins has experience managing advocacy projects and initiatives spanning multiple states, including managing state and federal political campaigns and advising legislative body leaders and committee chairs.

“We’ve always worked well with Scott on various issues over the years, and we’re excited to have him as part of the team,” said firm partner Josh Aubuchon. “He is passionate and experienced in the arena of Florida politics. He’s a good guy and a natural fit.“

Florida Bankers Association EVP of government affairs Anthony DiMarco praised the hire, “Working with Scott has always been a pleasure. He’s someone who brings an excellent reputation and a wealth of Florida policy knowledge. I look forward to seeing what they accomplish together.”

Jenkins earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Clemson University and a master’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

___

The Florida Transportation Builders’ Association held its annual conference in Orlando last weekend, and some attendees left with some bragging rights.

FTBA presented its Best in Construction awards at the conference, honoring companies that worked on the “most innovative, complex and impactful transportation system projects around the state.”

This year’s winners, selected in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, included Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Superior Construction Company Southeast, Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, and many others.

“We are proud of this year’s award winners for the excellent example they set for our industry and for upholding the highest standards as they work to improve transportation systems throughout Florida,” said FTBA President Ananth Prasad.

FTBA’s Best in Construction awards are given for outstanding work in 15 different categories ranging from major bridge to utility coordination. The full list of award recipients is available online.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@WalshFreedom: Donald Trump, “Mr. Real Estate, Mr. Builder,” was too fucking incompetent to even get an infrastructure bill done.

—@alivitali: It’s important to point out that men elevating some women to positions of power does not insulate, absolve, or prevent those same men from harassing or intimidating other women.

—@MaryEllenKlas: So much energy has had to go into unraveling something so easily remedied. Florida could resume reporting on its website daily, and timely, the COVID detail it collects. Communities, school districts, Mayors, parents, the CDC and the media might then be a little better informed.

—@Mike_Grieco: Question: If taxpayer-funded public schools are prohibited from mandating masks … what about the private schools that receive taxpayer-funded vouchers and have mask mandates? I ask because if the bs prohibition is only for public schools, we might see an equal protection issue.

—@VoteRandyFine: I love the virtue signaling by some of these local politicians. A “mandate” with an opt-out is not a mandate. Perhaps we need to actually mandate vocabulary training for certain politicians.

—@TravisDGibson: St. Johns County School Board meeting public comment is off to an interesting start: “I’m a Christian, I would never mask my children. We’re made in the image of God of the Bible; we will not conceal that image for it is not pleasing to our Lord.” … “So just like this board cannot ask Muslim students to remove religious headwear, this board cannot ask Christian children to conceal their identity by wearing a mask.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet: