Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.10.21

By Peter Schorsch

Carlton Fields snapped up Erin VanSickle from the Office of Insurance Regulation, the firm announced Tuesday.

VanSickle most recently worked as Deputy Chief of Staff at OIR, though her resume includes more than 15 years of experience spanning regulated industries, public policy, public affairs, and crisis management. She will put that expertise to work for Carlton Fields’ Government Law and Insurance Regulatory teams.

“Erin’s multifaceted skill set is a tremendous asset to our clients,” said William Sklar, who heads the firm’s Government Law and Consulting Practice. “Her experience in Florida state government, paired with her knowledge of insurance regulations, makes her an excellent addition to our team.”

VanSickle oversaw communications, emergency management and other strategic initiatives for OIR, which regulates the state’s $154 billion insurance industry and more than 4,400 insurance-related entities in Florida.

She has also served as director of external affairs for Volunteer Florida and the Volunteer Florida Foundation, as vice president of communications and marketing at the Florida Medical Association, and as the director of communications at the Republican Party of Florida. VanSickle has also run her own shop that advised local and statewide public affairs and legislative initiative campaigns.

“Carlton Fields is a premier law firm with a substantial insurance regulatory practice,” VanSickle said. “I am excited to expand my government affairs practice using the full range of my experience in regulatory issues, public policy, and communications.”

VanSickle is a Florida licensed insurance agent who holds a master’s degree in risk management and insurance from Florida State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin to our firm,” said Carlton Fields Tallahassee Office managing shareholder Christine Davis. “She strengthens our diverse Tallahassee team advising clients in a variety of matters of statewide importance.”

