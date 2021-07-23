Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.23.21

By Peter Schorsch

OK, so it’s a year late.

And there won’t be any spectators in the stadium.

And COVID-19 is everywhere. Several athletes have already tested positive for the virus, and there will be more.

Oh, and the sentiment in the host nation is that they wish this whole thing would go away. It’s too late for that, though. Because tonight is … (drumroll, please).

The opening ceremony for the delayed, decried, and diseased Tokyo Olympics! You know you want to watch.

Yes, this will be an Olympics like none other, but for the athletes, you betcha, it’s still what they trained and sacrificed for. There will be beauty, artistry, glorious success, poignant stories, and tear-inducing failures.

That’s what the Games are about.

Florida, as always, is well-represented in the action.

Trayvon Bromell, a graduate of St. Pete’s Gibbs High, is officially the fastest man on Earth this year, running a 9.77 time in the 100-meters. His is a wonderful comeback story, having torn his Achilles tendon at the 2016 Games in Rio.

The U.S. will be counting on him to become the first American since Justin Gatlin in 2004 to win the 100 meters.

Then there is sprinter Erriyon Knighton, 17, of Tampa’s Hillsborough High School. He has a shot at a medal in the 200-meters and is the youngest person to make the U.S. Track and Field team since Jim Ryun in 1964.

The U.S. softball team already has two victories and is the favorite for the gold medal. Their coach is Ken Eriksen, the irrepressible, fun-loving, quote machine from the University of South Florida.

The University of Florida is represented by 31 athletes on various Olympic squads. The state of Florida has more than 60 athletes overall.

Yes, it will be more than a little weird with no fans in the stands. The Tokyo Olympic organizers made that rule to help control a runaway spread of the virus. There are strict regulations about testing, and the athletes are generally confined to their living quarters.

None of that will matter when their individual sport begins, however.

It’s still the Olympics.

You know you want to watch.

___

Registration is open for the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Future of Florida Forum.

The Oct. 27-28 event comes with a positive theme — “Magic is happening in Florida!” — focused on how Florida can climb from the 15th to the 10th largest economy in the world.

The Chamber promises engaging presentations, unique networking opportunities, and insight from leading voices in Florida and across the nation.

Expect the roster of speakers to include top business leaders, elected officials, and community and education advocates, who will speak on the state’s workforce needs, the current and future economy, and the future of transportation and infrastructure, trade and logistics, innovation, tourism, legislation, the brand of Florida and more.

The Future of Florida Forum will be held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. Those looking to “get in on the magic” or find sponsorship information can register online.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POTUS: I condemn the mass detentions and sham trials that are the Cuban regime’s efforts to threaten the Cuban people into silence. My Administration stands with the Cuban people, and is imposing new sanctions targeting those in the Cuban regime responsible for this crackdown.

Tweet, tweet:

WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki responds to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) saying he won’t impose mask mandate for children bc kids “need to breathe”: “If I were a parent in Florida, that would be greatly concerning to me.” pic.twitter.com/ODjZ6U0gFR — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2021

—@MarioDB: We must do more. The Biden Administration must ramp up international pressure on the regime, and rally international solidarity for what the Cuban people are demanding: freedom.

—@ChrisSpencerFL: 3 days later, no vaccine issues other than a slightly sore arm for a day. Get it done, folks!

—@kkfla37: 17 months on, I still cannot comprehend why many folks think wearing a mask is some sort of imposition or curtailing of liberties. Should shoes not be required in most dining establishments? Should private industry not have the right to demand you wear shoes? Among other things …

—@DeAndreHopkins: Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL