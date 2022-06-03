Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 6.3.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Friday morning.

Former Republican lawmaker John Legg hasfiled his paperwork to become Pasco County's next Superintendent of Schools today, succeeding Kurt Browning in 2024.

"There is nothing more foundational to a child's success than a great education and there is nothing more important to parents across Pasco County than ensuring that each and every child has access to a world-class, quality education," Legg said.

Look for a full story later this morning on Florida Politics.

—

Happy birthday to one of my besties, top Democratic consultant and great Dad, Reggie Cardozo.

—

Signed. Sealed. Delivered (mostly).

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the 2022-23 state budget, but not before slashing a whopping $3.1 billion in spending through line-item vetoes.

Nevertheless, the $109.9 billion budget is still the largest in state history — taking the crown from the current-year budget, which clocked in at $101.5 billion.

Florida’s new spending plan includes substantial increases in most budget silos, including a $1.7 billion bump in K-12 education spending, across-the-board raises for state employees, and $1 billion for the least-secretive October surprise in recent memory: a monthlong gas tax cut in the run-up to Election Day.

However, the veto list is a record-breaker, too. The amount of money excised by DeSantis this year more than doubles the $1.5 billion he vetoed when he signed the 2021-22 budget. It’s a factoid of which the Governor is aware.

“I have exercised my line-item veto authority for by far the largest number and amount of line-item vetoes in the history of the state. I broke my own record,” DeSantis said at a news conference in The Villages.

What got the ax? Dozens of local projects, ranging from about $13,000 to fix an HVAC leak at a Miami public radio station, to $600 million to build a Moffitt campus in Pasco County — a top priority for Senate President Wilton Simpson.

The largest single item to get the red pen was a fund meant to help state agencies absorb cost increases from inflation, which hit a 40-year high early this year and has hovered in that range since.

The House pitched $2 billion for the pot of money, briefly known as the “BIDEN Fund.” That was wrangled down to $1 billion during budget conferences, but the ultimate arbiter chose to fund it at the roundest of round numbers: $0.

Complete coverage of the 2022-23 budget signing and highlights from the veto list is here.

“‘Just the way it goes’: Ron DeSantis axes $3B from Legislature’s budget in front of Republican leaders” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida — GOP leadership from the House and Senate stood at DeSantis’ side during a news conference in The Villages as he announced the record veto list. At times during the hourlong news conference, the Governor directly poked fun at them as they laughed and clapped, a continuation of the Legislature’s fealty to a Governor who has run roughshod over them as his reputation as a national Republican rock star and potential 2024 presidential candidate has grown. “They may not be clapping about that, but that’s just the way it goes,” DeSantis said of the possibility legislative leaders on stage were upset he vetoed their spending priorities.

“Veto list: DeSantis detains $840M in prison construction” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis has nixed lawmakers’ hopes to build a new prison and prison hospital, which would have cost $840 million. The first item called for $645 million to construct a new 4,500-bed correctional institution. The second item set aside $195 million for a 250-bed hospital unit to serve the medical needs of the state prison population, particularly elderly inmates. DeSantis, however, did not veto private prison funding, with upward of $200 million OK’d by lawmakers. When lawmakers were preparing the budget in late February and early March, the Senate’s lead justice budget negotiator, Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry said the funding was “critical.” … “We have some facilities that look like the Green Mile when you walk into them.”

“Veto list: DeSantis axes $600M for Moffitt expansion” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed a proposal to spend $600 million to construct and develop a new Moffitt campus in Pasco County. Simpson championed the funding for Moffitt to construct and develop on land in Pasco County. DeSantis also eliminated from the budget $7.1 Million from the Moffitt Cancer Partnership School. In vetoing the funding, DeSantis noted that the budget for state Fiscal Year 2022-23 directs an added $37 million in cancer funding, bringing the state’s commitment to $100 million. The funding is directed to just three hospitals: Moffitt Cancer Center, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and University of Florida Health Cancer Center.

“DeSantis overrules lawmakers, rejects penalties for school mask mandates” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Along with billions in budget vetoes, DeSantis on Thursday rejected the Legislature’s approach to school recognition awards this year. Lawmakers used their budget implementing bill to penalize a dozen school districts that imposed mask mandates in fall 2021 against the rules and guidelines set forth by the DeSantis administration. They said the $200 million in funds for schools that meet grading benchmarks would be limited to those in districts that put parents first and followed the health department’s emergency orders on facial coverings.

“Veto list: $65M in funding for Bernie McCabe Courthouse, 6th DCA courthouse slashed” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — DeSantis has cut funding for two proposed Tampa Bay courthouses — a sting for House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate Appropriations Chair Kelli Stargel, who have been pushing for the projects for the past few years. The vetoed items included $50 million for a 6th District Court of Appeal courthouse in Lakeland and $15 million set aside for the 2nd DCA Bernie McCabe Courthouse in Pinellas County. Plans for the new Lakeland courthouse came after lawmakers cleared legislation this year that would create a 6th DCA, headquartered in Lakeland, leaving room for the 2nd DCA courthouse in Pinellas County. The 2nd DCA Pinellas County Courthouse placement was initially contested in the 2021 Legislative Session between Sprowls and Stargel, two of the highest-ranking GOP leaders in the Legislature.

“Veto list: Riverwalk, airport make the cut in Citrus County” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — More than $40 million worth of Citrus County projects were slashed from DeSantis’ 2022-23 budget, while other projects survived the knife. One that survived is $3 million for the City of Crystal River to complete its Riverwalk, a boardwalk along Kings Bay that’s been in the planning, development and construction process for more than a decade. DeSantis also allowed $7.1 million to extend the Crystal River Airport runway by 645 feet to accommodate larger corporate jets, a move that Citrus County officials say will provide an economic boost to the area. Two restoration projects, the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes and Save Crystal River, were funded. However, the Homosassa River restoration project lost its $10 million funding.

“Veto list: Plane plans grounded by DeSantis’ veto pen” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Plans to buy two new state airplanes crashed into DeSantis’ veto pen Thursday. While the Legislature this year budgeted $20 million for the Department of Emergency Services to buy two Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft, the state’s existing fleet will have to do for now. The state’s air inventory has loomed over state budget talks for more than a decade since former Gov. Rick Scott in 2011 sold two state planes to curb abuse. Scott relied on a private plane to travel the state. Following DeSantis’ election in 2018, the Governor initially used a plane obtained in drug seizures to travel. After a frightening episode where the plane was forced into an emergency landing, the state spent $15.5 million on a Cessna Citation Latitude the Governor uses now.

“Veto list: Central Florida loses Poinciana Parkway extension money, fire stations” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The veto list included eliminating $15 million allocated toward the long-awaited Poinciana Parkway extension. The Governor’s veto pen also axed fire stations, fire station rebuilds, and equipment in Clermont, Longwood, Winter Park and Mount Dora. The Governor also nixed money for cultural attractions in Maitland, Groveland and Daytona Beach; park planning in St. Cloud; a trail security system in Kissimmee; help for the struggling Little Wekiva River in Seminole County; and a downtown parking garage in Sanford. The Poinciana Parkway veto was the largest single item in Central Florida, hitting a traffic relief valve in the Poinciana region, which is exploding with growth in western Osceola and eastern Polk counties.

“Veto list: No cash for community center in Hilliard” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Governor vetoed $5 million for a Nassau County community center that would have been a hurricane shelter. The appropriations request from Sen. Aaron Bean, a Republican from Fernandina Beach, stressed the dual-purpose request: a 10,000-square-foot multipurpose community center that would double as a hurricane shelter for the town’s 3,100 residents. A total of $5,144,800 would have gone to the project, all of it from nonrecurring funds. Hilliard was to own the facility once built, and it was expected to get heavy use with basketball and volleyball games. Additionally, non-sports events, including community meetings, family reunions, weddings, bridal showers, educational forums, and other types of meetings were contemplated for the completed space.

“Veto list: Building deficiencies at public broadcasting stations will go unaddressed” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — $5 million in capital projects for public broadcasting stations around the state was nixed from the budget. The money was to remedy “building deficiencies” and “health and safety issues,” but ultimately, the Governor did not accede to the legislative will. The biggest single hit was to WUFT-TV in Gainesville/Ocala, with $1,242,000 axed for the ongoing upgrades of StormCenter infrastructure, work that benefits the statewide network of public broadcasting stations. The next biggest allocation, $741,830, was headed to WMNF of Tampa. That money was slated to replace an “end-of-life” HVAC system. The smallest appropriation, meanwhile, was stripped from the biggest market. Miami’s WDNA was slated to get $13,294 to replace a leaky HVAC air handler. The leaks will go on, however.

“Veto list: Palm Beach Atlantic University loses $5M in state funding for business school” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Palm Beach Atlantic University will have to find a way to build its new home for its business school without $5 million in state money. The money was one of the casualties of DeSantis’ veto pen marking up the 2022-23 state budget, part of $3.1 billion worth of vetoes announced Thursday. Sen. Bobby Powell sponsored the one-time earmark for the 54-year-old Christian university in West Palm Beach. The funding request says the six-story, 100,000-square-foot building, slated for downtown West Palm Beach, is the first project planned for a new campus master plan.

“Veto list: Haircut coming for Jacksonville University shark research” via Florida Politics — A $4.5 million appropriation for the OCEARCH Mayport Research and Operations Center was among the Northeast Florida items on the veto list, though other money escaped the pen. In a spending request carried by Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, OCEARCH sought $4.5 million for planning, construction and more for the new facility at Mayport in Jacksonville, along the St. Johns River. The remaining $2.5 million, which is still in the budget, covers a new research vessel and a maintenance fund for data gathering, shark and marine mammal research, and marine mammal rescue. Additionally, the vessel would use dock facilities leased to Jacksonville University through $6 million matching funds from Jacksonville.

“Veto list: DeSantis vetoes long-acting birth control funding again” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — An effort by Senate President Simpson to provide $2 million in the budget so low-income women can access long-acting reversible contraception was vetoed by DeSantis Thursday. Simpson, who identifies as a pro-life Republican, called LARC a “healthy part” of a pro-life agenda and said all women should be able to access it, regardless of income. It is the second time Simpson has included funding for long-acting reversible contraception in the budget. It is the second time DeSantis vetoed it. DeSantis first vetoed LARC funding from the current FY 21-22 state budget drafted during the 2021 Legislative Session, when the Florida Senate killed efforts to prevent women from having abortions due to fetal anomalies.

“Veto list: Leon funds largely preserved as county gets $1.8M in cuts” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis decided to veto three projects worth $1.8 million in Tallahassee and Leon County, but that represents a small fraction of the funds he did approve. The $1.8 million in cuts came Thursday as DeSantis signed the state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins next month. From the $112.1 billion lawmakers wanted overall, they had allocated $1.5 billion across 112 projects in Leon County, including education and workforce projects and state government facilities. The largest Leon project DeSantis nixed was $1 million for Second Harvest of the Big Bend, a food bank that serves 11 counties.

“Veto list: Redevelopment, walkability projects in Sarasota fall prey to cuts” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Cape Coral won’t get millions in expected infrastructure improvements. And pedestrians will have to continue to find a way through ground-level traffic to cross the Tamiami Trail in Bradenton. DeSantis nixed $500,000 that would have supported The Bay redevelopment, a generational project redefining a cultural district downtown. DeSantis also slashed $400,000 that lawmakers set aside for Main Street improvements and another $700,000 similarly budgeted for St. Armands City. DeSantis also vetoed $500,000 for a Legacy Trail connection. “I was surprised those projects were vetoed,” said Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican. “The city will continue with those projects, but it would have been helpful to receive state funding.”

“Veto list: Broward County programs serving disabled, at-risk people, veterans slashed” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Broward County veterans, people with disabilities, and at-risk students were among those cut out of the budget as DeSantis wielded his veto pen Thursday. Among the Broward County casualties was $500,000 for a program called “Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders” for at-risk and homeless students with Broward County Public Schools. DeSantis also vetoed the Arc Broward’s $500,000 in funding, which would have paid for a generator to keep the nonprofit’s commercial kitchen humming during power outage emergencies. That such relatively minuscule items fell to the budget-slashing had Rep. Michael Gottlieb discouraged once again. These are not pet projects, he said.

“Veto list: $500k in Orlando LGBTQ-plus funding zapped from budget” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Lawmakers included $500,000 in funding to support an Orlando housing program for homeless LGBTQ-plus youth. DeSantis vetoed it. According to the Zebra Coalition’s website, the association assists young people facing homelessness, bullying, isolation from their families, and physical, sexual and drug abuse with individualized programs to guide them to recovery and stability. The veto coincides with an announcement from Florida Medicaid officials that the state will move to alter its existing Medicaid policy to specifically ban treatment for gender dysphoria. “Show me where you put (or don’t) your money and I’ll show you your priorities,” said Sen. Shevrin Jones a Democrat from Miami and a gay man.

“Veto list: DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The now-nixed appropriation would have supplemented $250,000 in state dollars already set aside for a partnership between the Department of Education, public school districts and the nonprofit Teach for America (TFA). Another $250,000 was committed through “private support from individuals and major corporations,” according to a breakdown of the project filed with the House. According to the Florida Education Association, teacher shortages across the country have persisted for years, but the problem has grown worse amid the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the Sunshine State. The organization found that between August 2020 and 2021, vacancies increased by more than 67% to nearly 9,000 unfilled teaching and support staff.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@NikkiFried: Ron DeSantis just vetoed my concealed carry positions because he wants open carry. This is so dangerous and a warning to every Floridian, tourist, and business. Do NOT allow him another term.

—@fineout: Here’s 1 interesting step @GovRonDeSantis is taking. He’s ordering DOE to ignore budget language that would restrict which districts could get school recognition grants. Lawmakers voted to deny the grants to districts that imposed mask mandates …

—@AllisonTantFL: I am very disappointed to see the $1,000,000 for Second Harvest of the Big Bend on the Governor’s veto list. At a time when Floridians are experiencing tough times and an affordability crisis, vetoing funds to support food insecurity is wrong …

Tweet, tweet:

It took both my terms, but we did it! After a funding freeze for 8 years, all while CARD almost doubled its patient load, we were able to pull off over a 27% increase in recurring funding for statewide autistic services.@CARDUSF @UMNSUCARD @CARD_at_FAU @UFCARD @FSUCardCenter pic.twitter.com/fZlkF6UjwD — Michael Grieco (@Mike_Grieco) June 2, 2022

—@SteveLemongello: Among DeSantis’ vetoes is cutting $1M that would have gone to a project called “July in November: The Story of the 1920 Election Day Riots,” aka the Ocoee Massacre

—@mahoneysthename: DeSantis, at his budget-signing news conference, briefly mentions $$ for school safety and mental health initiatives then moves on. He hasn’t commented on the recent mass shootings, despite FL now being talked about as a possible model for its red flag law passed post-Parkland

—@bruceritchie: FL Gov. DeSantis vetoes $350 million for Lake Okeechobee ASR wells — a @WiltonSimpson budget priority. Simpson stood DeSantis and spoke before the budget signing. DeSantis “did a great job of explaining the budget,” Simpson told The Villages audience.

—@Mdixon55: .@GovRonDeSantis makes legislative leaders stand by his side as he absolutely tears their budget apart. $3.1 billion in total vetoes. That’s a move

Tweet, tweet:

—@Jason_Garcia: “This has nothing to do with my campaign,” (Jason) Brodeur said about the thing that literally had to do with his campaign.

—@wwbrown19: A big tip of the cap to Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) and The Tributary (@TheJaxTrib) for breaking the news that Jacksonville’s soon-to-be-former Sheriff Mike Williams lived in a different county. Today’s “retirement” does not happen without Andrew’s dogged reporting.