Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 6.24.20

By Peter Schorsch

Good Thursday morning.

Senate President Wilton Simpson is the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s pick for this year’s “Most Valuable Legislator” award.

The Florida Chamber said Simpson’s first Legislative Session leading the Senate was a stellar one, resulting in nearly two-dozen Chamber priorities making it to the Governor’s desk.

Among the many: COVID-19 liability protections, online sales tax reform, strengthening Florida’s Unemployment Comp Trust Fund, and a cut to the commercial rent sales tax from 5.5% to 2%.

“The same innovation, resilience, and spirit of Florida’s businesses that kept our state afloat during the pandemic are leading us back to precrisis economic prosperity,” Simpson said.

“As a farmer and a business owner myself, I understand firsthand the sacrifices and commitment our business families made to ensure Floridians had the goods, services, and safe food supply needed to get through these challenging times, and it was our responsibility to have their backs as we addressed important issues. The Florida Chamber has been a steadfast partner for us as we’ve worked to make Florida the most business-friendly state in the country, and I am grateful to them for this acknowledgment of that partnership.”

The Chamber described the MVL award as the business community’s premier legislative award honoring a single Florida lawmaker for their outstanding legislative leadership in policy to keep Florida competitive and willing to stand up for free enterprise.

“The Florida Chamber’s close partnership with Senate President Wilton Simpson this year led to 22 Chamber priorities reaching Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ desk, several of which were legacy issues that have been years in the making,” Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson said.

“Further, his steadfast support of Florida’s job creators was also central to preventing several harmful bills from passing both chambers, such as the data privacy bill, which included the trial lawyers’ dream of another new private cause of action.”

The MVL announcement came after the Chamber last month recognized 23 lawmakers with its 2021 Distinguished Advocate Award. Like the MVL, the Distinguished Advocate Award recognizes lawmakers who fought for Chamber-backed policies during the Legislative Session.

___

Mercury on Thursday announced that it hired Lisa Kauffman as a vice president in its Florida office.

Kauffman comes to the global, bipartisan public strategy firm from the Florida Senate Majority Office, where she served as the press secretary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Kauffman to the Mercury Florida team,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “With her deep experience and relationships within the Florida Legislature, Lisa will be a major asset to our growing roster of top experts on both sides of the aisle.”

Kauffman is a seasoned pro and brings years of experience in communications, government relations, and event execution. At the Florida Senate Majority Office, Kauffman worked closely with Senate leadership to craft messaging for priority policy and on Florida’s $100 billion proposed budget.

Before that, Kauffman served as the press secretary for Adam Putnam’s gubernatorial campaign. She has also worked for the Florida House of Representatives and the Orange County government.

“Mercury is a top-tier public affairs firm with an exceptionally talented slate of public affairs professionals,” Kauffman said. “I’m excited to be joining their team and I look forward to delivering successful outcomes for our clients.”

Originally from Valrico, Kauffman earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

Mercury provides a comprehensive suite of public strategy services that includes federal government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy, and a bipartisan grassroots mobilization network in all 50 states.

The company has been expanding in the Sunshine State for years, including with the addition of former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Emilio González and former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller as co-chairmen of its Florida team last year.

___

The Florida Democratic Party is hiring seven field directors across the state as the party looks to increase its grassroots organizing investment this cycle.

FDP says the new hires “show a commitment to building the sustainable grassroots organizing systems needed to win in Florida.” Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz also added a statement, arguing the hires will help Democrats get a head start on high-profile 2022 contests.

“By investing early in statewide, grassroots organizing, we will meet Florida voters where they are now, not just 3 months before each election,” Diaz said.

“To flip Florida blue, we are building a long-term, sustainable infrastructure and deploying field staff all across Florida earlier than ever. Our field team is the heart of the foundation necessary to defeat Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and Republicans up and down the ballot.”

The hires include Desmond Batts in the central west region, Ric Gable for the central Panhandle region, Pensacola native Keith Hardy in the western Panhandle, activist Ebony Hardy-Allen in the northeast region, Rick Ibarria in the southeast, Jamie Jarvis in the central north region, and Drake Thomsen in the central region.

Democrats saw several near misses in 2018 before seemingly losing ground in 2020. Republicans’ performance in Miami-Dade County was particularly concerning, helping President Donald Trump win the state by 3 points and allowing the GOP to expand its hold on the state Senate.

With Diaz now leading the Party, the FDP hopes this cycle’s investments will pay off, with big-time races for U.S. Senate and Governor on the ballot in 2022. The FDP release says the organization “will be expanding the team further and hiring organizers throughout the summer.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@WFLAJustin: #Breaking Graydon Young has agreed to plead guilty to two charges 1) conspiracy 2) obstruction of an official proceeding in exchange for other charges being dismissed. He has agreed to cooperate with the US government and testify before grand jury.

—@DWUhlfelderLaw: The dominoes on January 6, 2021, are beginning to fall right here in Florida federal court

—@kenbensinger: If Young testifies to having conspired to block certification of the Electoral College, and prosecutors show evidence (like Signal chats) of planning among Oath Keepers in advance, it becomes very difficult for remaining defendants to claim there was no conspiracy.

—@kylegriffin1: Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, on Matt Gaetz‘s critical race theory remarks: “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers of being ‘woke’ or something else.”

—@samanthajgross: Trial date set in the State vs. Frank Artiles and Alex Rodriguez for August 30, 2021, per judge

—@FBSaunders: After waffling on a congressional bid earlier this month — former Florida Health employee Rebekah Jones now has a campaign website for Florida’s 1st District: rebekahjonescampaign.com/platform

—@jacobogles: I interviewed John McAfee while he was running for President as a Libertarian, which just from that tells you the type of guy he was. One way or another, a life of fleeing the law and other enemies while carrying a machine gun and trolling social media caught up with him. RIP?

— @GrayRohrer: Free idea for a bill next year: Make @amazon recycle all the cardboard they drop at your house. Or at least make them pay for another recycling can