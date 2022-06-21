Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 6.21.22

By Peter Schorsch

After an extended hiatus, “Hunkering Down” returns with a deep dive into the end of the qualifying week — as the 2022 state races start to firm up.

Who made it, and who didn’t? Joining host Peter Schorsch are Republican consultant Anthony Pedicini and Democratic operative Reggie Cardozo, looking at the lay of the land both at the top and down-ballot, as well as some of the biggest surprises.

Peter also touches upon his own not-so-brief hunkering down experience in London, dealing with an unfortunately timed exposure to COVID-19 and Joe Biden’s much-better-timed lifting of restrictions on international travel.

Tune in to Hunkering Down on Apple Podcasts and other popular platforms.

Peter and Michelle’s London vacation is also one of the topics in the new “He Said, She Said,” which celebrates Pride Month with civil rights and social justice attorney Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, the St. Petersburg Democrat who made history as the first openly queer Black member of the Florida Legislature.

And with new legislation that rolls back sales taxes on diapers, the duo talks to one of the advocates who made it happen, Torrie Jasuwan.

He Said, She Said is live now on Apple Podcasts and other popular podcast platforms.

—@Fineout: Get ready for the summer of @GovRonDeSantis profile stories. Been told there may be as many as four or five being worked on by national media types

—@CHeathWFTV: Florida’s alimony overhaul, vetoed by @ScottforFlorida twice, was delivered to @GovRonDeSantis on 6/17 … asked today about the bill, the Governor is noncommittal; but says he’ll either sign it or veto it.

—@Jason_Garcia: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just announced a $4 million state grant to build a water-supply plant serving a giant industrial park north of Jacksonville. The industrial park is owned by Florida Power & Light.

—@jacobogles: Meanwhile, I’m paying attention to 3 candidates who were DNQ’d — 1 GOP , 2 NPA — and don’t know why. Two believe it’s a lack of a notary on one page of financial disclosures, which if not turned in at qualifying would warrant just a $25 a day fine. Very curious what gets through.

