Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 6.2.22

First in Sunburn: Rep. Anna Eskamani endorses Charlie Crist for Governor — Eskamani cited Crist’s long record supporting everyday Floridians in communities across the Sunshine State. “At Team Anna, we’re working for you and fighting for us — and that’s exactly who Charlie Crist is and what he does,” she said. “I trust Charlie to fight for our collective rights and to solve problems, like the affordable housing crisis and climate change. I trust Charlie to champion the needs of our most vulnerable community members, and to work with the best people to get it done. I did not make this decision lightly — but as Democrats, we need to unite and stay focused on victory in November. Charlie is the best candidate right now to bring us together and to help build a more prosperous Florida for all.”

Ballard Partners and The Southern Group were neck and neck in Q1, with Ballard reclaiming the top spot by a hair.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, the firm collected $3.5 million lobbying the Legislature and an added $2.5 million lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies. In the first quarter, its $6 million total marked a substantial revenue increase from Q4 2021 when it earned an estimated $5.1 million.

It also puts the firm back in the No. 1 spot after a year in second place behind The Southern Group.

Based on per-client ranges listed on Ballard Partners reports, the firm may have earned as much as $8 million in the first quarter.

The Southern Group, which held the No. 1 spot in revenues for all four quarters last year, earned only about $120,000 less than Ballard Partners’ previous quarter. Its reports show $3.7 million in receipts for legislative lobbying and an additional $2.2 million in executive branch pay.

In the first quarter, the firm’s $5.9 million total keeps pace with recent earnings reports and puts The Southern Group on track to meet or beat its 2021 tally of $22 million.

Based on per-client ranges listed in The Southern Group’s reports, the firm may have earned as much as $8.6 million in the first quarter, giving it a higher earnings ceiling than Ballard Partners.

Capital City Consulting followed at No. 3 with an estimated $4.5 million in Q1 pay. The total represents $2.5 million in legislative lobbying earnings and $2 million in executive branch earnings.

The quarterly total was a slight bump from Q4 when the firm recorded $4.4 million in pay. At the top end, CCC may have earned $6.4 million.

The first quarter also saw GrayRobinson move up a rung in the rankings. After solidifying its position in the Top 5 last year, the firm’s revenues have continued to grow, hitting $2.7 million in Q4.

The total includes about $1.5 million in legislative lobbying pay and $1.2 million in executive branch pay. It also represents a greater than 20% increase in revenues from Q4, when the firm earned an estimated $2.2 million.

At the top end, GrayRobinson could have earned as much as $4.4 million.

Ron Book and lobbying partners Rana Brown and Kelly Mallette rounded out the Top 5 with an estimated $2.5 million in pay. Though the trio slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the rankings, they are still the top-earning firm when factoring in team size.

The firm may have earned as much as $3.4 million based on per-client ranges.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— @Annette_Taddeo: Ron DeSantis applauded himself for a gas tax holiday that won’t take effect for months.

—@scontorno: One thing I learned reporting this story is that many of the people who face a risk protection order to turn over their guns comply without an argument. Said one attorney: “They say, ‘I’m in a bad place. I fully understand it’s a good idea.’”

—@goni_lessan: A Florida charter high school raffled off guns as part of a fundraising campaign. Every day, May 2-today, the school picked a name from a tumbler. Tuesday, a week after the shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 people, the school raffled an AK 47.

