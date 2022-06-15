Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 6.15.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Wednesday morning.

Welcome to the world — Evangeline Lynne Nungesser, daughter of the brilliant Natalie Kato and Tim Nungesser, was born yesterday at 2:41 p.m. I’m told mom and baby are doing well. Baby Evie will hang in the NICU briefly to put on a little weight.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SpectatorIndex: BREAKING: The World Health Organization says it is working on a new name for monkeypox

—@DavidAxelrod: The question is, and will be raised throughout these hearings, does it matter? In deeply polarized times, when 70 percent of Republicans accept a blatant lie that the election was stolen, will minds be changed by evidence? Right now, (Donald) Trump remains ’24 @GOP front-runner.

—@EliKlein: On Sunday, Ron DeSantis gave a speech here in NYC. Democrats banded together to protest that the venue was allowing DeSantis to come talk. When I was growing up in NYC, my liberal family would not have even considered that speakers be banned. I feel like the left is in a free fall.

—@Leonardkl: Gov. DeSantis, who is 43, still has over $21,000 in student loans. He doesn’t trade individual stocks. His net worth is $318,987, far lower than many top politicians and if he runs for President, he may clock in at the lowest net worth in a crowded field.

—@Jenny122: With both @AnnaForFlorida AND @CarlosGSmith endorsing @CharlieCrist I’m going to have to trust that he’s not as terrible as I thought. Changed my voting plan!

—@MDixon55: Sounds like if a @GovRonDeSantis endorsement for (Jason) Fischer’s property appraiser race didn’t come today, a DeSantis endorsement for @AaronPBean’s congressional race was coming in a few days. A plank walk disguised as a choice, ya know

—@Scott_Maxwell: Interesting move for an attorney general. Three people — including 1 who worked directly for (Jason) Brodeur — were charged just last month with committing crimes in his race. The cases still pending. More may come. And Florida’s top law-enforcement official jumps in to endorse.

—@JonHeyman: The pitch clock is a big success on an experimental basis in the minors. Games w/o pitch timers r averaging 2:59, games w/pitch timers 2:35, MLB is reporting now at the owners’ meetings. There’s been only 0.6 violations per game. MLB hopes to implement clocks in majors next year.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ premieres — 2; ‘Civil: Ben Crump’ premieres on Netflix — 4; 2022 Florida Chamber Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 13; ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premieres — 22; 36th Annual Environmental Permitting School — 34; San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — 38; Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner novel ‘Heat 2’ publishes — 56; FRLA’s Operations and Marketing Summit — 64; ‘House of the Dragon’ premieres on HBO — 67; 2022 Florida Chamber Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 77; ‘Andor’ premieres on Disney+ — 77; ‘The Lord of the Rings’ premieres on Amazon Prime — 79; NFL Opening Night: LA Rams vs. Buffalo Bills — 85; 2022 Emmys — 89; ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel premieres — 114; Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 131; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Passenger’ releases — 132; Jon Meacham’s ‘And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle’ releases — 132; ‘Black Panther 2’ premieres — 148; FITCon 2022 begins — 155; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 155; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 159; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 159; McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 160; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 168; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 168; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 182; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 246; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 264; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 282; 2023 Session Sine Die — 324; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 324; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 352; ‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 408; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 492; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 653; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 772.