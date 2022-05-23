Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 5.23.22 (Video)

By Peter Schorsch

Good Monday morning.

We’ll get to everything you need to know about the Special Session, but let’s start today with the first look at Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s re-election campaign’s second broadcast ad.

“Fighter” features Book explaining to her five-year-old girl-boy twins, Kennedy and Hudson, why she travels to Tallahassee to fight for strong public schools and access to affordable health care, while also working to keep kids safe.

“[I’m] a mom who fights for Broward families in the Legislature so our kids can have better schools and families can have access to health care,” Book says in the 30-second ad. “And, as a survivor of sexual assault, keeping kids safe is my life’s mission.”

Book is running for re-election in the new Senate District 35, where she faces former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in the Democratic Primary.

Thus far, Book has dominated the fundraising race, with more than $2.8 million in the bank heading into May. She has also landed endorsements from most Senate Democrats and organizations like Ruth’s List Florida and the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

—@KyivIndependent: Zelenskyy: 700,000 soldiers defending Ukraine now. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised interview on May 21 that 700,000 defenders of Ukraine are fighting all across the country, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

—@AlCardenasFL_DC: Italy: mind your own business. It’s not your land; it’s not your country. You have taken the wrong side enough times during the past century. If you are not supportive of Ukraine’s sacrifice for freedom & defense of their independence, at least keep your mouth shut.

—@LukeJohnson: I think lockdowns, social distancing, remote working, school closures and COVID fear propaganda have impaired civil relationships. Two years of these profoundly anti-social restrictions have undermined our empathy toward others and made society less happy and angrier.

—@DrJBhattacharya: There was never a moral basis for distinguishing “essential” from “nonessential” work during the pandemic. That free people consented to have the government make this distinction will forever be a wonder to me.

—@MarcoRubio: Marco Rubio for Senate is in @Google purgatory. Since a (Nancy) Pelosi puppet announced she was running against me, they have sent 66% of my emails to REGISTERED SUPPORTERS with @gmail to spam, and during the final weeks of finance quarters, it climbs to over 90%

—@Fineout: Past 2 wks @CharlieCrist put on defense. @NikkiFried hits Crist over answers on abortion & Canady SC appt. He responds with promise to do E/O on abortion rights if elected. Fried endorsed by Dem. Black Caucus of Fla. Crist camp notes long list of endorsements by Black officials.

—@MacStipanovich: Today is my father’s 100th birthday. Governor (Ron) DeSantis was kind enough to send him a congratulatory letter, noting that both of them were in the naval service (USMC and USN), although many wars apart. It was a generous gesture that I appreciate. cc: @ChristinaPushaw