Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 4.29.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Friday morning.

As global supply chains change, Florida can be the big winner, according to a new report from the Florida Chamber Foundation.

The Florida Trade & Logistics 2030 Study shows Florida has the ability to move and make more goods, and the positive impacts of doing so would boost the state economy by bringing new jobs, income and investment into the state.

The study covers one pillar of the Chamber’s roadmap to growing Florida’s economy to the 10th largest in the world, if measured as a country.

“Purposely expanding manufacturing, logistics, trade, and rural economic growth aligns with Governor DeSantis’ continued leadership in this space and will help grow Florida to the 10th largest global economy by 2030,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson. “We have a generational opportunity to get this right.”

Global supply chains and trade flows are transforming rapidly and their vulnerabilities have been on display over the past two years due to the pandemic, extreme weather events and geopolitical instability. According to the report, that makes maintaining strong manufacturing and logistics sectors in-state all the more important for Florida consumers and businesses as well as the state’s economic growth.

“Many of Florida’s peer states are focusing on these opportunities, but the competition in these sectors increasingly is global,” said Doug Davidson, a market executive with Bank of America and the chair of the study.

Trade, logistics and manufacturing are already essential elements of Florida’s economy, even in rural and inland regions of the state. In 2020, they accounted for more than 1 million jobs statewide — the fourth-highest total in the country.

The Florida Trade & Logistics 2030 Study outlines several strategies and recommendations geared toward growing these sectors, such as establishing a statewide, focused manufacturing initiative; closing essential workforce gaps and building a talent pipeline; strengthening trade gateways and corridors; creating a comprehensive site development program emphasizing rural areas; redesigning Florida’s economic development toolkit; and leveraging rural economic development tools to double the GDP in those regions.

—

Branch Insurance Company announced Friday that it’s bringing on Grant Phillips as its Associate Manager of Regulatory Affairs.

“We are thrilled to have Grant join the Branch team during this time of growth and expansion,” said Branch Manager of Regulatory Affairs Austin Bailey. “Grant’s experience leading the OIR’s legislative agenda and navigating the Florida Legislature during these challenging times for the industry makes him a great fit as the Associate Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Branch.”

Phillips brings years of insurance experience in the legislative process and has established relationships with legislative leadership, members and staff.

He most recently led the government affairs team for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. During his nearly four years with OIR, Phillips worked on key legislation including assignment of benefits and property insurance reform. He also collaborated with national partners such as the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to craft effective regulations.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Branch,” said Phillips, who was named one of INFLUENCE Magazine’s Rising Stars of Florida Politics. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to leverage my skills to continue Branch’s mission to make insurance a force for communal good.”

Branch, launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, offers home and auto insurance that prioritizes making insurance simple to buy and cost less. It offers instant-bind capability, which removes the friction associated with getting covered and helps consumers bundle their home and auto with ease.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@WHCOS: Seize yachts, fund the war.

—@ElonMusk: For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally

—@Normative: The American right is engaged in a pretty ingenious campaign to persuade teens that libraries & reading books are awesome.

—@Jason_Garcia: A reminder that most (though not all!) Republicans in the Florida Legislature voted for the Florida Power & Light bill that Ron DeSantis just vetoed. And so did a bunch of Democrats.

Tweet, tweet:

